NELL MESCAL: Musician sister of acclaimed Irish actor releases new single written in her bedroom

Nell Mescal has released her fourth single(PIC: David Reiss)

RISING star Nell Mescal has released a new single which tackles the “heartbreak” of ending a friendship.

The 20-year-old singer-songwriter, who hails from Maynooth in Co. Kildare, is the younger sister of the award-winning actor Paul Mescal, who himself shot to fame in 2020 after appearing in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People.

Confirming she has been “singing all her life” and performing in groups and choirs for as long as she can remember, Ms Mescal began writing music when she was just 13 years old but only decided to make music her career during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nell Mescal pictured with her siblings Donnacha and Paul Mescal at a Vanity Fair event held in Hollywood earlier this year

Having moved to North London after leaving school, the artist found herself surrounded by other young creatives who have been helping her discover more about her musical abilities, she admits.

Ms Mescal has released four singles to date, with her debut Graduating released in July 2022.

Her latest single Punchline comes off the back of a whirlwind month which saw her support P!NK at Hyde Park, Florence & The Machine across Ireland as well as performing to stadium sized audiences with Dermott Kennedy.

Nell Mescal performing as support to Florence + The Machine at Musgrave Park in Cork last month

“I wrote punchline in my bedroom last year about a friendship ending before it needed to and the heartbreak that comes with it” she explains.

“It’s about trying to ‘win’ the friendship breakup by pretending it doesn’t hurt you that much, but still having that sick feeling you get in your stomach because you miss the other person”.

Ms Mescal has also announced a series of live gigs as she embarks on a tour of the UK and Ireland.

Tickets and listings for her 12-date tour can be found here.

