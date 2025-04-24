Rising Irish star Nell Mescal will support Robbie Williams at UK festival

IRISH singer-songwriter Nell Mescal has revealed she will support Robbie William at a UK festival in June.

The 21-year-old rising star, who hails from Maynooth in Co. Kildare, says she is “beyond excited” as she revealed her busy summer schedule, which includes performing ahead of William’s gig at the Come Together Festival in Newcastle.

“I’m beyond excited for what’s to come,” the young star, who is the younger sister of Gladiator II star Paul Mescal, said.

“I have lots of new music that I'm currently working on, which will be out soon,” she added, “and I’ll be playing festivals this summer and working on a run of headline shows for you all later in the year.”

This week London-based Mescal released her new demo Thin, which she claims was “really difficult” to write.

“Thin is about body image and equating what you look like to what your worth is when it comes to love,’ she explained.

“It was a really difficult song to write and to confront and comes from all my darkest and most untrue thoughts about myself.”

She added: “The ultimate message of the song and what I hope people get from listening to it is that these thoughts aren’t true, but that doesn’t make the emotions any less real and that you are enough as you are.”

The track is Mescal’s first release since her debut EP Can I Miss It For A Minute? In May 2024.

The singer has kept busy in the meantime, enjoying sellout headline shows in New York last month, a support slot with Dermot Kennedy at Misneach Festival in Boston, and performing a string of intimate acoustic gigs.

As well as her slot with Williams on June 4, Mescal will perform with her band at festivals across the summer.

In the past she has performed at Latitude, All Points East, and Electric Picnic and supporting a range of acts, including HAIM, Florence & The Machine, Dermot Kennedy, and The Last Dinner Party.