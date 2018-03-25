ITV respond to report Ant and Dec will be replaced on I'm A Celeb
ITV has rubbished claims Ant and Dec will be replaced on this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

According to a report in the Daily Star Sunday, station bosses were considering having new presenters host the popular show this autumn.

But in a statement to Mirror Online, ITV chiefs strongly denied the claim, describing it as 'utter nonsense'.

A spokesperson said: "It is utter nonsense to suggest that Ant and Dec are set to be replaced on I'm A Celebrity."

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have fronted the reality show since it started in 2002.

The report comes after McPartlin, 42, was released under investigation following a car crash which injured a three-year-old girl in London.

On Monday, it was revealed that troubled star Ant – who entered rehab last year for a prescription drugs addiction – would be taking a leave of absence from TV work to return to treatment.

McPartlin’s publicist said in a statement: “Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.

“He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future."

