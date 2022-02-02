Jamie Dornan joins Netflix spy thriller 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot

Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan has been cast in an upcoming Netflix film where he will star alongside actress Gal Gadot.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is described as an "international spy thriller", however the plot of the film has yet to be unveiled.

The Hollywood Reporter also describes the film as a "potential franchise-starter".

Dornan has most recently appeared on screens for the Kenneth Branagh film Belfast, for which he received both Critic's Choice and Golden Globe nominations.

He played the main character in the recent BBC series The Tourist which will be going state-side on 3 March through HBO Max.

He also recently starred in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and his previous credits include The Fall and A Private War. He is best known for his work on Universal’s Fifty Shades franchise.

Gal Gadot is most known for playing Wonder Woman, and has recently appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix comedy heist film Red Notice. She is also set to play Cleopatra in an upcoming film directed by Kari Skogland.

Tom Harper is a British filmmaker, mostly known for The Aeronauts, Wild Rose and Peaky Blinders.