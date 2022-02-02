Jamie Dornan joins Netflix spy thriller 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot
Entertainment

Jamie Dornan joins Netflix spy thriller 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot

Jamie Dornan is set to star alongside Gal Gadot in a new spy thriller. (PICS: Albert L. Ortega/Thomas Cooper/Getty Images)

Northern Irish actor Jamie Dornan has been cast in an upcoming Netflix film where he will star alongside actress Gal Gadot.

Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone is described as an "international spy thriller", however the plot of the film has yet to be unveiled.

The Hollywood Reporter also describes the film as a "potential franchise-starter".

Dornan has most recently appeared on screens for the Kenneth Branagh film Belfast, for which he received both Critic's Choice and Golden Globe nominations.

He played the main character in the recent BBC series The Tourist which will be going state-side on 3 March through HBO Max.

He also recently starred in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, and his previous credits include The Fall and A Private War. He is best known for his work on Universal’s Fifty Shades franchise.

Gal Gadot is most known for playing Wonder Woman, and has recently appeared alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix comedy heist film Red Notice. She is also set to play Cleopatra in an upcoming film directed by Kari Skogland.

Tom Harper is a British filmmaker, mostly known for The Aeronauts, Wild Rose and Peaky Blinders.

See More: Belfast, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan

Related

Branagh's best screenplay win the only success for Irish talent at Golden Globes
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

Branagh's best screenplay win the only success for Irish talent at Golden Globes

By: Connell McHugh

Son of Irish singer Bridie Gallagher remembers 'The Girl from Donegal' on tenth anniversary of her death
Entertainment 4 weeks ago

Son of Irish singer Bridie Gallagher remembers 'The Girl from Donegal' on tenth anniversary of her death

By: Fiona Audley

Belfast granted UNESCO ‘City of Music’ status
Entertainment 2 months ago

Belfast granted UNESCO ‘City of Music’ status

By: James Conor Patterson

Latest

Committee recommends pension age to remain at 66
News 2 hours ago

Committee recommends pension age to remain at 66

By: Connell McHugh

Tyson Fury was furious with Anthony Joshua over Uysk step aside demands
Sport 2 hours ago

Tyson Fury was furious with Anthony Joshua over Uysk step aside demands

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest over rape allegation
Sport 4 hours ago

Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest over rape allegation

By: Conor O'Donoghue

The Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony, location and everything else you need to know
Sport 5 hours ago

The Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony, location and everything else you need to know

By: Conor O'Donoghue

On this day in 1922: James Joyce's Ulysses is published
Irish History 6 hours ago

On this day in 1922: James Joyce's Ulysses is published

By: Connell McHugh