Jane Fonda announces that her cancer is in remission

HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS Jane Fonda has revealed that her cancer is in remission and that she can stop chemotherapy treatment.

Fonda announced earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," she wrote in a blog post on Thursday. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

Fonda named the blog post 'BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!!!,' ahead of her 85th birthday on Wednesday.

Fonda, who posted an excerpt from the blog post on her verified Instagram account, added that she was "especially happy" because, while her first four chemotherapy treatments were "rather easy for me," the last one wasn't.

"The last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything," she wrote

But the "effects wore off" in time for her to travel to Washington to participate in a climate rally.

"Thank heavens for that because it was a busy week. Besides the rally, I did some lobbying and spoke twice at the Democracy Alliance all in an effort to stop Senator Joe Manchin’s side deal which climate activists call the Dirty Deal.

"This deal, called ‘permitting reform,’ seeks to fast track fossil fuel projects, does great harm to bedrock environmental protections and curtails the public‘s ability to have input, basically throwing marginalized communities disproportionately burdened by fossil fuel pollution under the bus."

Fonda is a two-time Academy Award winner who was honored for her lead performances in the neo-noir Klute and the Vietnam War drama Coming Home. She was nominated for an acting Oscar five other times, most recently in 1986.

She is also a committed progressive advocate who became a lightning rod with her Vietnam-era anti-war activism. In recent years, she has focused intensely on climate change and environmentalism, lobbying lawmakers to take immediate action to save the planet.