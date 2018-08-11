Japanese student goes viral for his styling of old Irish jersey

17-year-old Ryoki Watanabe has gained himself something of an Irish following thanks to his street style.

The Japanese student in Harajuku, known for his fashion sense has gone viral for his use of an old Umbro Irish jersey.

Watanabe, in his grey Balenciaga cropped pants, Comme des Garcons leather belt, white socks and a pair of black leather loafers from Ralph Lauren has been crowned something of a style icon due to his sporting of a vintage Irish jersey.

17-year-old Japanese student Ryoki on the street in Harajuku wearing am Umbro jersey with Balenciaga cropped pants, Ralph Lauren loafers, and Comme Des Garcons accessories #原宿 https://t.co/GNBri0pQbo pic.twitter.com/a9RukU0sbo — Tokyo Fashion (@TokyoFashion) August 10, 2018

What do you make of his street style?

Advertisement

Photo by @dreamtheworldawake A post shared by 渡辺崚伎 (@watanaberyoki) on Jul 15, 2018 at 5:28am PDT