Japanese student goes viral for his styling of old Irish jersey
Entertainment

Japanese student goes viral for his styling of old Irish jersey

17-year-old Ryoki Watanabe has gained himself something of an Irish following thanks to his street style.

The Japanese student in Harajuku, known for his fashion sense has gone viral for his use of an old Umbro Irish jersey.

Watanabe, in his grey Balenciaga cropped pants, Comme des Garcons leather belt, white socks and a pair of black leather loafers from Ralph Lauren has been crowned something of a style icon due to his sporting of a vintage Irish jersey.

What do you make of his street style?

Advertisement

Photo by @dreamtheworldawake

A post shared by 渡辺崚伎 (@watanaberyoki) on

Thank you @tokyofashion

A post shared by 渡辺崚伎 (@watanaberyoki) on

See More: Eircom, Japan, Tokyo

Related

Ant McPartlin announces he will not return to TV until 2019 - as future of I'm A Celeb and Saturday Night Takeaway hang in balance
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ant McPartlin announces he will not return to TV until 2019 - as future of I'm A Celeb and Saturday Night Takeaway hang in balance

By: Aidan Lonergan

Fleadh Festival 2018: Excitement building as Fleadh Cheoil na Éireann heads to Drogheda for first time ever
Entertainment 2 days ago

Fleadh Festival 2018: Excitement building as Fleadh Cheoil na Éireann heads to Drogheda for first time ever

By: Aidan Lonergan

Christina Aguilera proclaims pride in Irish roots as she shares picture from Dublin
Entertainment 2 days ago

Christina Aguilera proclaims pride in Irish roots as she shares picture from Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

UFC supremo Dana White: No part ownership offer to Conor McGregor
Sport 1 day ago

UFC supremo Dana White: No part ownership offer to Conor McGregor

By: Stephen Mahon

Ulster setback can spur Tyrone to All-Ireland success says Owen Mulligan
Sport 1 day ago

Ulster setback can spur Tyrone to All-Ireland success says Owen Mulligan

By: Stephen Mahon

A brand new Irish trad and craft beer festival is coming to London
Events 1 day ago

A brand new Irish trad and craft beer festival is coming to London

By: Ryan Price

Michael Healy-Rae announces new book revealing "the biggest regret of his life"
News 1 day ago

Michael Healy-Rae announces new book revealing "the biggest regret of his life"

By: Ryan Price

Men found with ATM skimming device targeting eight bank branches
News 1 day ago

Men found with ATM skimming device targeting eight bank branches

By: Rebecca Keane