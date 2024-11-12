Joanna Scanlan leads cast in new Sally Wainwright drama Riot Women

JOANNA SCANLAN has been announced among a star-studded cast signed up for the latest drama by the award-winning writer Sally Wainwright.

Scanlan, whose grandfather is Irish, stars alongside Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Amelia Bullmore in Riot Women, which Wainwright claims is her most exciting project yet.

“I think I am more excited about this than anything else I have ever written, ever, oh my God.” Wainwright admits.

“We have five of the most fabulous actresses on the planet playing the Riot Women. It's scarily exciting.”

Currently filming in West Yorkshire, the series focuses on five women who create a makeshift punk-rock band in order to enter a local talent contest.

But in writing their first original song, soon discover that they have a lot to say – and they want to continue saying it.

Despite juggling demanding jobs, grown-up children, complicated parents, husbands who’ve buggered off, and disastrous dates and relationships, the band becomes a catalyst for change in their lives.

“The six-part series is a testament to the power of friendship, music, and the resilience of women who refuse to be silenced by age or expectation,” its producers say,

“As the story, set in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire, progresses, it’s more than music that binds them; a deeply potent, long-buried secret begins to surface – one that unexpectedly entangles Kitty and Beth, the two unlikely creative masterminds behind the band, in a complex triangle - and threatens to tear everything apart,” they add.

Made by Drama Republic for the BBC, the series is a co-commission with BritBox International with worldwide distribution being handled by Mediawan Rights.

Anne Reid, Sue Johnston, Peter Davison and Claire Skinner also star in the show, which will feature original songs from the band ARXX.

Riot Women is due to air next year.