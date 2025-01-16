RIOT WOMEN: First look images show Joanna Scanlan in new series
Entertainment

RIOT WOMEN: First look images show Joanna Scanlan in new series

FIRST look images from a new Sally Wainwright drama starring Joanna Scanlan have been released.

A star-studded case has signed up for Riot Women, which focuses on five women who create a makeshift punk-rock band in order to enter a local talent contest.

Riot Women boasts a star-studded cast

Scanlan, whose grandfather is Irish, stars alongside Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Amelia Bullmore in the series, which Wainwright claims is her most exciting project yet.

Joanna Scanlan leads the cast in Riot Women

“I think I am more excited about this than anything else I have ever written, ever, oh my God.” Wainwright said as they began filming in West Yorkshire last November.

Tamsin Greig, Taj Atwal, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Chandeep Uppal star in the show

“We have five of the most fabulous actresses on the planet playing the Riot Women. It's scarily exciting,” she added.

This week the BBC have released images from the production, which is due to air on BBC One later this year.

Lorraine Ashbourne plays Jess Burchill in Riot Women

In an update, Wainwright, who is the creator, writer, director and executive producer of the show, said: "I'm having a whole new buzz of excitement about the show as we bring it together in the edit, and I can't wait to share it with everyone!"

See More: Joanna Scanlan, Riot Women

Related

Joanna Scanlan leads cast in new Sally Wainwright drama Riot Women
Entertainment 2 months ago

Joanna Scanlan leads cast in new Sally Wainwright drama Riot Women

By: Fiona Audley

Kneecap and Saoirse Ronan among contenders as BAFTA nominees revealed
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Kneecap and Saoirse Ronan among contenders as BAFTA nominees revealed

By: Fiona Audley

New Irish music festival will feature top trad artists from across Britain and Ireland
Entertainment 1 day ago

New Irish music festival will feature top trad artists from across Britain and Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Man in his 40s dies in Co. Wexford collision
News 19 hours ago

Man in his 40s dies in Co. Wexford collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man left in critical condition following Co. Monaghan assault
News 19 hours ago

Man left in critical condition following Co. Monaghan assault

By: Gerard Donaghy

Arrest after cannabis growhouse discovered in Co. Wexford
News 19 hours ago

Arrest after cannabis growhouse discovered in Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy

Police name pensioner who died in Co. Antrim collision
News 19 hours ago

Police name pensioner who died in Co. Antrim collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

Jimmy Carter's Irish legacy: showing how it's done
Comment 1 day ago

Jimmy Carter's Irish legacy: showing how it's done

By: Peter Kelly

Actor Tony Slattery dies following heart attack
News 1 day ago

Actor Tony Slattery dies following heart attack

By: Fiona Audley