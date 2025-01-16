RIOT WOMEN: First look images show Joanna Scanlan in new series

FIRST look images from a new Sally Wainwright drama starring Joanna Scanlan have been released.

A star-studded case has signed up for Riot Women, which focuses on five women who create a makeshift punk-rock band in order to enter a local talent contest.

Scanlan, whose grandfather is Irish, stars alongside Rosalie Craig, Tamsin Greig, Lorraine Ashbourne, and Amelia Bullmore in the series, which Wainwright claims is her most exciting project yet.

“I think I am more excited about this than anything else I have ever written, ever, oh my God.” Wainwright said as they began filming in West Yorkshire last November.

“We have five of the most fabulous actresses on the planet playing the Riot Women. It's scarily exciting,” she added.

This week the BBC have released images from the production, which is due to air on BBC One later this year.

In an update, Wainwright, who is the creator, writer, director and executive producer of the show, said: "I'm having a whole new buzz of excitement about the show as we bring it together in the edit, and I can't wait to share it with everyone!"