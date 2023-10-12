Julia Bradbury returns home for new series highlighting beauty of Ireland

TV presenter Julia Bradbury is fronting a new Channel 4 series where she takes viewers on a journey through her homeland.

The four-part series Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey launched this month.

In it the 53-year-old Dubliner returns to the land of her birth – to explore and experience its spectacular landscape, rich culture and history and, of course, its people.

Supported by Tourism Ireland, the series takes Bradbury from clifftops to forests and from Ireland’s cities to its beaches, with the presenter walking, surfing, kayaking and cooking her way around the island.

Bradbury, who has presented shows such Countryfile, Watchdog and Britain's Best Walks, has also visited a range of iconic Irish landmarks for the series, including the Rock of Cashel, Castlehaven Bay and Mizen Head.

Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of this new four-part TV series, Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey.

"With a wide audience across Britain set to watch the series, it’s an excellent way to shine a spotlight on some of the many great things to see and do on a short break or holiday in Ireland.”

She added: “Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to encourage travellers in Britain, and elsewhere around the world, to put the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”

Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey airs on Channel 4 on Sundays.