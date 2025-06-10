Kneecap claim top prize at prestigious annual film festival

KNEECAP have claimed the top prize at the annual Celtic Media Festival.

The rap trio were announced as the Spirit of the Festival winners at the event held in Cornwall this month.

Written, produced and directed by Rich Peppiatt, the film is a semi-autobiographical offering, which follows the west-Belfast based group on their mission to save the Irish language.

The film stars the band’s Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí in their acting debuts alongside Academy Award nominated Michael Fassbender, Simone Kirby and Josie Walker.

Earlier this year, Director Rich Peppiatt received an IFTA and a BAFTA for the film.

Their latest award was announced over the weekend, during the three-day event in Newquay.

“These awards follow a year and a half of incredible success for Kneecap, the movie since the premiere and Audience Award at Sundance in January 2024,” said Proinsias Ní Ghráinne, Commissioning Editor for the Irish language station TG4, who are the broadcast partner for the film.

“Kneecap has brought the Irish language to the most important stages of the world as a powerful creative channel that speaks to indigenous cultures, music lovers and anyone who appreciates good storytelling,” she added.

“TG4's commitment to support this wave of excellence in both scripted and non-scripted content is unwavering.

“It is particularly rewarding to see our content stand up to competition from the best of the best from the Celtic Nations. Comhghairdeas Kneecap.”

The award comes in the same month that Kneecap member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs as Mo Chara, is due to appear before a court in London charged with a terror offence.

In May the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command charged the band member over a Palestinian flag displayed at a show at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London on November 21, 2024.

The force said that the 27-year-old displayed the flag "in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hezbollah".

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court next Wednesday, June 18.