Kneecap dominates at British Film Awards

NORTHERN Irish film Kneecap dominated at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) scooping the top gong at the glitzy ceremony held over the weekend.

Kneecap bandmates Mo Chara (Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh), Móglaí Bap (Naoise Ó Cairealláin) and DJ Próvaí (JJ Ó Dochartaigh), who all star in the film, were on hand to collect the awards at the ceremony held at The Roundhouse in Camden, North London.

The film is a semi-autobiographical offering, following the hip-hop trio from west Belfast on their mission to save the Irish language.

It was written, produced and directed by Rich Peppiatt.

On the night the bandmates received the award for Best Joint Lead Performance, while Peppiatt won the Best Debut Screenwriter award.

The film also took the top prize, being named Best British Independent Film.

These three gongs add to four BIFA craft awards announced in November for the film: where it won Best Casting, Best Editing, Best Original Music and Best Music Supervision, bringing their total BIFA 2024 haul to seven.

Speaking following their wins at the ceremony on December 8, Móglaí Bap said he felt the film is relevant for minority communities across the globe.

“There's a lot of people who suffered under imperialism and colonialism and a lot of people see themselves in the story of it,” he said.

“Minority languages, minority cultures getting their shake at the stake."

Bandmate Mo Chara added: "We thought it was a film about the Irish language, but languages that have been oppressed is an international story and a lot of people related to it.

“Minority groups, such as Native Americans and Aboriginal Australians, can see themselves in the story.”

Other Irish winners at the BIFAs included Killarney native Jessie Buckley, who starred in Wicked Little Letters, which won the award for Best Ensemble Performance.

Dublin-based Element Pictures’ film On Becoming a Guinea Fowl was successful on the night too, with Rungano Nyoni picking up the Best Director gong for her work on the black comedy.