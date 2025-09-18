Late Late Toy Show goes on the road to find this year's young stars

THE Late Late Toy Show will hit the road in the coming weeks as it searches for its young stars of 2025.

Auditions are being held this month for toy demonstrators, performers and county representatives to take part in the 2025 edition of the RTÉ show, which will take place on Friday, December 5.

“Last year’s County Parade was one of my highlights of the Toy Show,” host Patrick Kielty said this week.

“The pride in the jersey and the standard of performances meant there was only one thing we could do - and that’s bring it back, bigger and even better this year.

“I can’t wait to see what fever dream fun comes our way in December.”

Toy Show auditions will be held in Cork and Galway, as well as Dublin in the coming weeks.

“It’s guaranteed to be a night of mayhem, mischief and surprises,” an RTE spokesperson said.

“The legendary County Parade will be back, celebrating 32 children from every corner of Ireland,” they add.

“No singing or dancing required – so whether you’re shouting for Sligo, cheering for Cavan or roaring for Roscommon, all you need to bring is your county pride.”

Applications to take part must be received by October 1. They can be made here.