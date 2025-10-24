Bon Jovi confirms Irish gig as comeback tour dates announced
Bon Jovi confirms Irish gig as comeback tour dates announced

ROCKER Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed an Irish gig will be among the dates on his band’s newly announced comeback tour.

The US band will return to Dublin next year during their Forever tour, frontman Bon Jovi confirmed during a press event held at Croke Park stadium.

Jon Bon Jovi made the announcement at an event held in Croke Park this week

The long-awaited tour comes after the singer spent three years in recovery following vocal surgery.

“There’s a lot of joy in this announcement,” he said.

“Joy that we can share these nights together again.”

He added: “I’m grateful to the fans and the band for giving me the time to get healthy.

Jon Bon Jovi will return to Croke Park next summer

“I’m ready and excited.”

The seven-date tour kicks off in July 2026.

It will take the band from New York to England, Ireland and Scotland.

Speaking while in Dublin yesterday, the 63-year-old said an Irish gig was always going to be on the tour list as he has a “special connection” with the country.

“I joke and forever have said because my wife’s Irish roots, therefore my kids are Irish,” he said.

“The connection that I’ve had here with the people, that’s really what it comes down to."

Bon Jovi, known for their hits like Livin' On A Prayer and You Give Love A Bad Name, last played Croke Park Stadium in 2006.

They played Slane Castle in 2013 and last performed in Dublin in 2019 during their This House is Not for Sale tour.

Tickets for their Forever tour go on general sale on October 31, with pre-sale opening earlier next week.

