Siobhán McSweeney and Nicola Coughlan reunite in The Playboy of the Western World
Entertainment

FORMER Derry Girls co-stars Siobhán McSweeney and Nicola Coughlan are set to be reunited in a West End revival of The Playboy of the Western World.

The new production by the National Theatre will open in December, featuring a host of Irish stars.

McSweeney and Coughlan are among the cast which also features Saipan star Éanna Hardwicke, Declan Conlon and Lorcan Cranitch.

It will be directed by Caitríona McLaughlin, who is Artistic Director at the Abbey Theatre in Dublin.

John Millington Synge’s 1907 play, which was first performed at the Abbey Theatre that year, is set in a rural pub in Co. Mayo in the early 1900s.

It centres around young Christy Mahon, played by Hardwicke, who arrives into the pub telling tales of killing his father.

“At the edge of the earth, you could be anyone Pegeen Flaherty’s life is turned upside down when, on a normal day, a young man walks into her pub claiming that he’s killed his father,” a National Theatre spokesperson explains.

“Instead of being shunned, the killer Christy Mahon becomes a local hero,” they add.

“The welcome murderer wins hearts and races as he beds himself into village life.

“That is until a second man unexpectedly arrives on the scene.”

The Playboy of the Western World, runs at the Lyttelton Theatre from December 4 to February 28

