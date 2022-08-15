Laura Whitmore to make West End stage debut next month

LOVE ISLAND presenter Laura Whitmore is to make her West End acting debut in September, taking on the role of Jenny in 2:22 - A Ghost Story.

A native of Bray, Co Wicklow, Whitmore will star alongside Busted singer Matt Willis, Felix Scott and Tamsin Carroll. The new cast make up the fourth edition of the play, will will run from 6 September to 8 January.

UK pop star Lily Allen previously played the role of Jenny, with other actors who have taken part in the show including Tom Felton of Harry Potter fame and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher

The story follows Jenny who believes her new home is haunted while husband Sam does not share her opinion.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben, as belief and scepticism clash.

The play previously secured three Olivier nominations, including best new play.

Whitmore recently announced that she was leaving her BBC Radio 5 Live slot after four years.

Her other acting credits include the role of Flora Hunter in Amy Huberman's Finding Joy. She is also set to return to screens as the presenter of Love Island next year, with ITV confirming that there will be both a winter and summer series.