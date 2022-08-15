Laura Whitmore to make West End stage debut next month
Entertainment

Laura Whitmore to make West End stage debut next month

LOVE ISLAND presenter Laura Whitmore is to make her West End acting debut in September, taking on the role of Jenny in 2:22 - A Ghost Story.

A native of Bray, Co Wicklow, Whitmore will star alongside Busted singer Matt Willis, Felix Scott and Tamsin Carroll. The new cast make up the fourth edition of the play, will will run from 6 September to 8 January.

UK pop star Lily Allen previously played the role of Jenny, with other actors who have taken part in the show including Tom Felton of Harry Potter fame and podcast host Giovanna Fletcher

The story follows Jenny who believes her new home is haunted while husband Sam does not share her opinion.

The couple argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and her new partner Ben, as belief and scepticism clash.

The play previously secured three Olivier nominations, including best new play.

Whitmore recently announced that she was leaving her BBC Radio 5 Live slot after four years.

Her other acting credits include the role of Flora Hunter in Amy Huberman's Finding Joy. She is also set to return to screens as the presenter of Love Island next year, with ITV confirming that there will be both a winter and summer series.

See More: 2:22 A Ghost Story, Laura Whitmore, West End

Related

Manchester to host piping for peace festival
Entertainment 4 days ago

Manchester to host piping for peace festival

By: Grainne Conroy

Irish artists and muscians we are still proud of in 2022
Entertainment 4 days ago

Irish artists and muscians we are still proud of in 2022

By: irishpost

David Bowie named most influential British artist of past 50 years
Entertainment 4 days ago

David Bowie named most influential British artist of past 50 years

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Graeme Souness has been slammed for his 'man's game' comments on Sky Sports yesterday
Sport 5 minutes ago

Graeme Souness has been slammed for his 'man's game' comments on Sky Sports yesterday

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Lowry and Power drop out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup season rankings ahead of the BMW Championship this week
Sport 1 hour ago

Lowry and Power drop out of the top 30 in the FedEx Cup season rankings ahead of the BMW Championship this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

IN PHOTOS: vast collection of Kennedy family photos available to view online
News 1 hour ago

IN PHOTOS: vast collection of Kennedy family photos available to view online

By: Irish Post

Gardaí to begin wearing new uniform today
News 1 hour ago

Gardaí to begin wearing new uniform today

By: Connell McHugh

An Irish pair won a tandem gold in the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Canada, this weekend
Sport 2 hours ago

An Irish pair won a tandem gold in the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Canada, this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue