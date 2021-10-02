Leading authors will star in new literary festival celebrating best of contemporary Irish writing

THE Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) has announced a literary festival which will celebrate the best of contemporary Irish writing over a busy weekend of events.

The venue in Hammersmith, west London, will host A Celebration of Contemporary Irish Writing from Friday, October 15 to Sunday, October 17.

It will be formally opened on Friday evening by the Irish Ambassador to Britain, Adrian O’Neill, who will launch a packed programme of live interviews, events and readings.

The plethora of internationally acclaimed, award-winning Irish authors taking part include Colm Tóibín, Eimear McBride, Dermot Bolger, Glenn Patterson, Carlo Gébler, Susan McKay, Eoin McNamee, Mary Costello and Séamas O’Reilly.

The festival will conclude on Sunday afternoon with the premiere of Sé Merry Doyle’s documentary about the ICC’s patron, Edna O’Brien.

This will include an interview with Ms O’Brien by Dr Maureen O’Connor, author of a soon-to-be-published monograph on the iconic Irish writer.

Interviews will be conducted by writer and broadcaster Carlo Gébler, writer and publisher Dermot Bolger, London-based journalists Anne Flaherty and Dorothy Allen, along with two academics Dr Maureen O’Connor and Dr Keith Hopper.

Dr Anne Goudsmit, a member of the ICC Board said: “We are looking forward to welcoming this exceptional line-up of successful Irish writers and their interviewers as a continuation of our 25th anniversary celebrations.

“Whatever your interest is: memoir, literary crime, fictionalised biography, journalism, essay writing or just a cracking good read, do come along and join us! I am confident you will find something entertaining, amusing, stimulating and thought-provoking in our weekend programme.”

