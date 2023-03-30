Legendary Galway Girl composer will headline summer festival in Ireland

THE American singer-songwriter who composed the world famous tune The Galway Girl will perform in the city which inspired his lyrics this summer.

Grammy award-winning Steve Earle will perform at the Seapoint ballroom in Salthill, Galway on Tuesday, June 13 as part of the Galway Folk Festival 2023.

Known for his soulful storytelling, the multi Grammy award-winning artist has been captivating audiences for over 30 years, and has been announced this week as the festival’s headline act for 2023.

Recorded with legendary musician Sharon Shannon, Earle’s iconic song The Galway Girl has earned him a place in Irish music history, carving a unique bond between the artist and the west of Ireland.

Follow-on covers by Mundy and Ed Sheeran have reignited the original work for future generations, becoming the eighth highest selling single of all time in the Irish charts.

The semi-autobiographical tale of the songwriter's reaction to a striking black-haired, blue-eyed girl he meets in Galway includes local references to Salthill and The Long Walk.

This summer the singer will return to the city that inspired a masterpiece, as he brings his solo and acoustic Alone Again tour to the historic Seapoint ballroom to kick off the six-day festival.

The Galway Folk Festival is a celebration of traditional and contemporary folk music, showcasing some of the finest musicians at home and abroad.

"We are thrilled to have Steve Earle perform at the Galway Folk Festival 2023," says festival organiser, Peter O’Sullivan, of Monroe’s Live.

"His music is a perfect fit for our festival, which celebrates the rich history and diversity of folk music.”

He added: “We are expecting a huge turnout for this year's festival, and Steve Earle's gig is sure to be one of the highlights.

“We can't wait to welcome music lovers from around the world to Galway for what promises to be a truly unforgettable experience.”

Tickets for Steve Earle's performance at the Seapoint ballroom in Salthill, supported by Roseanne Reid, on Tuesday, June 13th go on sale this Friday, March 31st.

They can be purchased at www.galwayfolkfestival.ie and www.tickets.ie.

The full line up for the Galway Folk Festival will be announced on April 14.