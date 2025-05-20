Life of esteemed Irish actor Richard Harris explored in new exhibition

AN exhibition will open this summer whch tells the story of the life and career of the esteemed Irish actor Richard Harris.

Over the course of his career Harris, who was born in Limerick in 1970, starred in many films, including the likes of The Field, Unforgiven and Gladiator, and he played Albus Dumbledore in the first two Harry Potter films.

He died in London in 2002 at the age of 72.

Archives related to the late star’s life will go on display at the Hunt Museum in his native Limerick from July, some of which have never been seen publicly before.

From ‘Dickie to Richard’ - Richard Harris: Role of a Lifetime is the first ever public exhibition of items drawn from the actor’s own collection, including personal letters and annotated scripts to rare photographs, poetry, recordings, and sporting memorabilia.

“Role of a Lifetime offers an unprecedented glimpse into the mind and spirit of an artist who captivated audiences across generations,” the curators said this week.

The exhibition is a collaboration between the Harris family, the Hunt Museum and University College Cork (UCC).

It draws on the items found in the Harris Archive, which was donated by the actor’s family to UCC in 2022.

“Richard was a prolific writer and kept everything: Poems, short stories, scripts, whether finished or works in progress,” his sons Damien, Jared and Jamie Harris, said in a statement made on behalf of this family.

“This exhibition gives people a sense of the depth and humour behind the public image,” they added.

“It means a lot to us to see it begin here, in Limerick."

Barry Monahan, of the Department of Film & Screen Media at University College Cork, said the exhibit “offers the public – fans of Richard, of the arts, and of Irish culture – a wonderful glimpse into the mind and creative energy of this impressive and enigmatic Irishman”.

"The exhibition comprises carefully selected artefacts from the larger archive, on which our UCC’s Special Collections and Archives team has been working," he added.

"We are honoured that this magnificent donation is now housed, protected, preserved, and researched at University College Cork.”

For Teresa Crowley, CEO at the Hunt Museum, the exhibition is “a homecoming for Richard”.

“It not only honours his extraordinary career but celebrates his Limerick, Munster, and Irish roots, offering the public a unique opportunity to explore his artistic and sporting world in the city where his journey began,” she added.

From ‘Dickie to Richard’ - Richard Harris: Role of a Lifetime runs at the Hunt Museum in Limerick from July 4 until November 16. A series of public talks, film screenings, and events will accompany the show throughout its run.