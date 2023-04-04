McDonald’s wants to know what Paul Mescal ordered when celebrating OIivier Award with fast-food takeaway

MCDONALD’S has congratulated Paul Mescal on winning an Olivier Award after the star rounded off his night with a takeaway from the fast-food outlet.

Now they want to know what he ordered on the big night.

The actor, who hails from Kildare and found fame in the BBC's television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People, won his first Olivier Award on Sunday, April 2 for his performance as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almedia Theatre.

He won his Best Actor award in the Best Revival category and used his acceptance speech at the Royal Albert Hall to pay tribute to his mother Dearbhla who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer back in Ireland.

Following his win, he and his sister Nell Mescal, a singer-songwriter herself, took a trip to McDonald’s to deal with those post-event munchies.

Nell shared their late night escapades with social media fans and now McDonald’s wants to know what Paul ordered.

In a tweet congratulating Paul on his win, they asked: “What did he order?”

HUGE congrats to the 👑 Paul Mescal but what we’re all thinking is, what did he order…@nellmescal_? https://t.co/19rHryhZhT — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) April 3, 2023

Nell has reponded to the tweet, saying she did not remember what the actor chose to eat, but she has confirmed that he was not happy when she used some of his barbecue sauce.

i can’t remember but he got mad at me when i tried to have some of his bbq sauce https://t.co/LKhU5v6V1C — nell mescal (@nellmescal_) April 3, 2023

And so, the mystery of Mescal’s McDonald’s order continues…