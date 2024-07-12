Misfits star Robert Sheehan set to release memoirs
ROBERT SHEEHAN has announced the release of his memoirs, which are set to hit bookshop shelves in September.

The Laois native, who shot to fame after starring in the E4 comedy Misfits and the Irish drama Love/Hate, has penned a book, titled Playing Dead, in which he highlights the journey his life has taken so far and how meditation has brought about his “spiritual awakening”.

Robert Sheehan will release his memoirs in September

The actor, who more recently has starred in the likes of The Young Offenders and The Umbrella Academy, shares “intimate and playful reflections on his search for purpose” in the book.

The memoir, which will be released on September 5, will be published by Rider, an imprint of Penguin Random House’s Ebury Publishing division.

“Meditation is at the heart of Robert's route to spiritual awakening,” the publishers confirm.

The book looks back on the influences in Sheehan's life to date

“In Playing Dead he reveals the turbulence in his life that led him to seek calm and tranquillity within,” they added, before describing the publication as “a beautiful, meandering memoir reflecting a rich tapestry of experience, uncovering how spirituality has become his anchor in the constant moving tide”

Sheehan has previously published the short story collection Disappearing Act.

