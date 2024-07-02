Most successful Irish actor of 2024 revealed – and it’s not who you think

THE Irish actor deemed most successful so far this year has been revealed and it might not be who you think it is.

Research into the number of films and TV programmes they have appeared in, as well as award wins and nominations they have received, has seen a definitive list of Ireland’s top 12 actors created by Betfair Casino.

And it is the German-Irish actor Michael Fassbender who has taken top place.

The star, who featured in The Killer, Next Goal Wins and King Fury 2, has beaten the likes of Oscar winner Cillian Murphy and Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan to take the top spot in the list.

“It’s no surprise the much-loved Band of Brothers actor bagged first place, with Michael being a recipient of numerous prestigious awards, including a Critics' Choice Movie Award for Inglourious Basterds and a Golden Globe Award nomination for 12 Years a Slave,” a Betfair Casino spokesperson said f their findings.

“Michael is also well known for his roles in X-Men, Prometheus, Steve Jobs and Jane Eyre, but 2023 was an even bigger year for his career, with The Killer, Next Goal Wins and King Fury 2 also being released,” they added.

Coming a close second in the ranking is Dubliner Andrew Scott, of all of Us Strangers and Fleabag fame, while thid place was claimed by Cork-born Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy.

Here are the top 12 most successful Irish actors of 2024:

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender is known for his appearances in X-Men, Prometheus and Steve Jobs while being a Critics' Choice Movie Award winner for his role in Inglourious Basterds and a Golden Globe Award nominee for 12 Years a Slave. The actor also stars in The Killer, Next Goal Wins and King Fury 2, which were released last year.

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott is well known for his portrayals of Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock and The Priest in Phoebe Waller Bridge’s Fleabag. He has also starred in films Pride, Spectre, 1917 and All Of Us Strangers - which saw him receiving a Golden Globe nomination.

Cillian Murphy

Cillian Murphy is most well-known for his portrayal of Thomas Shelby in the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders - which received critical acclaim. Cillian won a Golden Globe for his outstanding performance in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer last year, but was also nominated for another Golden Globe for his role in Breakfast on Pluto. Other popular films include Dunkirk, Inception, and The Dark Knight trilogy.

Colin Farrell

Colin Farrell’s first acting role saw him in the TV show Ballykissangel before making his debut film appearance in The War Zone. His first leading role was in Tigerland, and his most standout role was in In Bruges - which saw him win a Golden Globe. Other films include Saving Mr. Banks, The Lobster, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and The Banshees of Insherin, for which he won another Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination.

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson is known for many roles over the years. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Into the Storm. He also received a Golden Globe Award nomination for his performance as Donald Trump in The Comey Rule. Brendan’s other films include Braveheart, Gangs of New York, The General, In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin - which saw him receive a nomination for the Academy Award.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan is well known for a number of his acting roles - but many will know him for being James Bond. As well as playing 007 in GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, and Die Another Day, Pierce also starred in the likes of Mrs Doubtfire, The Thomas Crown Affair, Remember Me, and Mamma Mia. Brosnan was a nominee of two Golden Globe Awards for Nancy Astor and The Matador.

Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham is well known for playing Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones. He also shares a BAFTA award with Michael Fassbender, for their roles in Pitch Black Heist. Other big film roles include The Crooked Man, The Escapist, The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, and Let Us Prey.

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal rose to fame with his role as Connell in the BBC drama Normal People, alongside Daisy Edgar Jones - which earned him a BAFTA TV Award and a nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award. After making his film debut appearance in The Lost Daughter, he has gone on to perform in films Aftersun, Foe, and All Of Us Strangers. Paul is also set to star in Gladiator 2 this year.

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan is known as an actor after gaining recognition for his roles in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and Yorgos Lanthimos's The Killing of a Sacred Deer as well as Eternals, Calm with Horses and The Green Knight. More recently, he won a BAFTA for his performance in The Banshees of Insherrin as well as gaining BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations for his portrayal of Oliver Quick in Saltburn.

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers

Jonathan Rhys-Meyers is most well known for his work in Bend It Like Beckham, alongside Kiera Knightley and Parminder Nagra. He also starred in Mission: Impossible III, as well as portrayed Elvis Presley in the miniseries Elvis - which saw him win a Golden Globe Award.

Chris O’Dowd

Chris O’Dowd is most well known for playing Roy Trenneman in the Channel 4 comedy The IT Crowd. He has also starred in Gulliver's Travels, Bridesmaids, and his recurring role in Girls. He can currently be seen in Apple TV's The Bog Door Prize.

Domhnall Gleeson

Domhnall Gleeson, son of Brendan Gleeson, is well known for his leading role in the rom-com About Time - which saw him star alongside Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy and Margot Robbie. He has won three IFTA Awards for his roles in When Harvey Met Bob, Anna Karenina and Frank.