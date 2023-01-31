Music show will celebrate St Brigid and all the women of Ireland
Music show will celebrate St Brigid and all the women of Ireland

T with the Maggies - featuring Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, Moya Brennan and Maighréad Ní Dhomhnaill - are on the musical lineup

A NEW music and entertainment show due to air this weekend will celebrate St Brigid and the women of Ireland.

Ardóidh mé mo Sheol - Lá Le Bríde will air on TG4 on Sunday, February 5, as Ireland enjoys its first bank holiday weekend held in honour of Ireland’s only female patron saint.

Precious Ambimbola performs on the show

Presenters Síle Ní Bhraonáin and Eoghan Ó Ceannabháin will be on hand to guide viewers through a musical celebration of Brigid.

“Brigid’s sheltering famous cloak gathered women of all traditions and Ardóidh mé mo Sheol seeks to emulate this,” TG4 explain.

“It will also shine a light on the celebrations of Imbolg, which marks the arrival of longer, warmer days and an emergence from the darkness of winter.”

Paddy Keenan and John Francis Flynn play together for the first time on the TG4 show

They add: “Across seventy-five minutes Brigid’s life, myths, traditions and influences will be celebrated by an ensemble cast of diverse Irish people, musicians, singers, poets, mythologists and academics.”

Filmed in front of a live audience in the majestic surroundings of St Brigid’s Cathedral, Kildare Town, on the very grounds that Brigid is said to have established a church and monastery in 480 A.D, there’ll be music from T with the Maggies, Tara Erraught, John Francis Flynn & Paddy Keenan playing together for the first time, Ceol na mBan, The Nás na Rí Singers, Precious Abimbola and many more.

