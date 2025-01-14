New Irish music festival will feature top trad artists from across Britain and Ireland

A NEW Irish music festival will be launched next month bringing the best traditional artists to the east of England.

Cambridge Tradfest makes its debut in February, where it will offer a weekend of Irish music and dance boasting performers from across Britain and Ireland.

Organised by the Cambridge Comhaltas group, the event will take place in venues across the city from February 7 to 9.

“The festival will feature an impressive lineup of award-winning musicians and performers from Ireland, London, Manchester, and the local Cambridge area, creating an unmissable experience for music and dance enthusiasts alike,” the organisers explain.

It will be held at locations across the areas of Petersfield and Romsey, including St. Matthew’s Church, The Kingston Arms, The Devonshire Arms, The Alexandra Arms, The Six Bells, and St. Philip’s Church.

Highlights include a lively Ceili with the Lemon Ceili Co. from London, hands-on workshops in traditional Irish instruments and dance, jam sessions at three local pubs, and a concert featuring top musicians from Ireland.

Artists lined up to perform include fiddler Oisín Mac Diarmada, accordionist Daithí Gormley and dancer and pianist Samantha Harvey.

Banjo player Elaine Reilly,flautist James Carty and piper Grace Lemon will also be on the bill, alongside local artists such as Niamh Gallagher, Robin Gracey and Polly Kempson, who are all Cambridge based.

The organisers were inspired to launch the event following the “tremendous success” of their sold out the TradFest Fundraiser Ceili which they held in November 2024.

“Cambridge Comhaltas is proud to expand the festival into a full weekend celebration,” they said.

“The response to the festival so far has been overwhelmingly positive, and organisers are excited to see the enthusiasm for Irish music and dance in the Cambridge community.”

Kevin Naughten, who is the lead organiser for the event said the team is “so pleased to bring this fantastic weekend of events to Cambridge”.

"The response to our Ceili in November was incredible, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to the first Cambridge TradFest,” he added.

“I’m incredibly excited and I hope it will be an event that the whole community can enjoy.”

Tickets for all events at Cambridge TradFest are available now.