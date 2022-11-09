Nicola Coughlan named TV actor of the year at Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Nicola Coughlan named TV actor of the year at Glamour Women of the Year Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Nicola Coughlan poses with the Best TV Actor award in the winners room at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

IRISH ACTOR Nicola Coughlan has been named TV actor of the year at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022.

The event, which celebrates those who have "broken down barriers, incited change and campaigned for justice", took place at The Outernet venue in London yesterday evening.

Hosted by Katherine Ryan, the night saw a series of gongs spanning music, television, film and activism handed out.

Coughlan has seen a meteoric rise in fame in recent years due to her role in Bridgerton where she plays Penelope Featherington. The second season of the show debut on Netflix earlier this year, amassing 193 million viewing hours in its opening weekend.

She also returned for the third and final season of Derry Girls this year, where she played Clare Devlin. Series two of the hit show launched with an audience of 3.2m viewers for episode one, making it Channel 4’s biggest UK comedy launch episode for 15 years before being scooped by Netflix.

Other women who were recognised on the night include Kim Cattrall, who was named screen icon, Amelia Dimondenberg, who won the creator prize, and Anne-Marie, who was named musician of the year.

All winners were given a personalised 3D printed trophy from HP.

Women Of The Year celebrations will be taking place around the world through November.

The awards will also be commemorated with special digital covers which were photographed on the night.

Past winners have included Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell and Victoria Beckham.

