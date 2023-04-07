Northern Irish beauty spots provide stunning backdrop for new celebrity television series

A NEW television show features some of the most beautiful locations in Northern Ireland.

Some of the region’s stunning beaches and picturesque countryside provide the backdrop for the new BBC2 celebrity series B&B by the Sea.

The 15-part series – which was devised by Belfast-based Afro-Mic Productions and is supported by Tourism Ireland and Northern Ireland Screen – follows 15 different celebrities as they leave behind their busy lifestyles to relax and unwind in a tranquil B&B overlooking Downhill Beach in Derry.

The first episode, which airs on Monday, April 10, sees Dragons’ Den investor, Deborah Meaden welcomed by B&B host Sharon McIlveen along with Michelin-starred chef Alex Greene, gardener Mary Anne Farenden and local driver Rory O’Kane.

During the series, viewers will be treated to beautiful images of the Causeway Coast as they watch the celebrities face a range of challenges and new experiences.

They include Ms Meaden cooking a meal for the first time; sprinter Linford Christie experiencing open water swimming in the Atlantic Ocean; former Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds taking a tour of the Causeway Coast by boat; and actress Nina Wadia learning how to make chocolate truffles with local chocolatier Geri Martin.

Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s Acting Head of Great Britain, said of the series: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support the production of B&B by the Sea.

“With a large audience right across GB set to watch the series on BBC Two from next week, it’s a great way to shine a spotlight on Northern Ireland – highlighting our spectacular coastline, beaches and countryside, as well as our locally produced food and drink.

“It will remind viewers across Britain why Northern Ireland is a great choice for a holiday.”

Locally produced food and drink are a key element of each episode of the new series, with the celebrity guests trying some of the many culinary highlights from the area – including whiskey from Bushmills Distillery, Corndale Farm chorizo, Glenarm organic salmon, locally caught seafood, as well as locally grown vegetables and dairy products.