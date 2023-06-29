Patrick Kielty and Laura Whitmore share London Irish Centre stage for one night only

IRISH television presenters Patrick Kielty and Laura Whitmore will share the stage at the London Irish Centre next week for a special one-off fundraising event.

Dublin-born Whitmore will interview Kielty, who hails from Co. Down, before a live audience at the Camden Square venue.

The event comes just weeks before Kielty takes over as host of the Late Late Show, following current host Ryan Tubridy’s announcement that he is stepping down from the role.

An Evening With Patrick Kielty takes place on Wednesday, July 5 and Kielty claims he is looking forward to it.

“The London Irish Centre is a special and important place,” he said.

“A beacon of Irish community and culture for almost 70 years, with really exciting plans for the future,” he added.

“I'm really proud and excited to be supporting their work, and think you should too.”

The event, which will see Kielty talk about his life and career to date, is a fundraiser for the LIC, which has ambitious redevelopment plans on the cards.

As well as selling general entry tickets to the live conversation between Whitmore and Kielty, VIP tickets include attendance to a pre-show private reception with the stars as well as Guinness and champagne, plus canapes by the renowned Irish chef, Richard Corrigan.

“All proceeds from this special fundraiser will support the important work of the London Irish Centre,” the organisation confirmed.

“From promoting Irish culture in London, to providing advice and support, as well as engaging communities with various wellbeing initiatives, the London Irish Centre strives to support, care for and entertain Irish people and communities across London,” they add.

For further details and to purchase tickets click here.