Patrick Kielty the hero as he helps celebs scoop £200,000 for charity on Christmas Chase
Patrick Kielty (Image: Christie Goodwin/Getty Images)

IRISHMAN Patrick Kielty was the hero as he helped win £200,000 for charity on a festive edition of ITV quiz show, The Chase.

Kielty was last up on the Christmas Eve special, with his fellow celebs Jenni Falconer, Lesley Joseph and Judge Jules having already banked an impressive £21,000 between them.

The Co. Down native got six right in his cash-builder but spurned the £6,000 offer and a step closer to home in favour of the high offer of £179,000.

Kielty got one wrong in his head-to-head but made it back for the final after chaser Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty got two incorrect.

He then got six right in the final chase as the quartet set a target of 20 for Shaun 'The Dark Destroyer' Wallace.

Kielty also got two pushback questions right, including one about Belfast's Black Mountain, as the team won £50,000 each for their chosen charities.

'Surprise Christmas present'

Cancer Fund for Children, the Northern Irish charity Kielty was playing for, thanked the comedian for his fundraising efforts.

"Wow what an incredible performance by all the celebrities on tonight's #TheChase Christmas Special,” they posted on Twitter.

"Massive THANK YOU to @PatricKielty for winning us a surprise Christmas present of £50K to support children & young people living with cancer."

"Delighted I could surprise you guys tonight," replied Kielty.

"To everyone at @CancerFundChild - THANK YOU!

"So glad to be back in Co Down for Christmas this year.

"And SO proud of what you do for everyone here at home X."

Twitter users were also impressed with Kielty's efforts, with some calling him "a legend".

Falconer, meanwhile, was up against Irish chaser Darragh 'The Menace' Ennis, getting all her questions right to get back with back with £9,000.

The Menace uncharacteristically got two wrong, meaning Falconer would have had four chances at the £90,000 top offer.

Falconer was raising money for The Children's Trust, while Joseph and Jules were playing for Acting for Others and Cancer Research UK respectively.

