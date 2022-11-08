Paul Mescal and Kenneth Branagh nominated for European Film Awards

PAUL MESCAL and Kenneth Branagh have been nominated at the 2022 European Film Awards.

Mescal has been nominated in the European Actor category for his role in Aftersun, for which he also received a BIFA nomination last Friday.

In the film, Mescal plays Calum, a father whose complex relationship with his daughter (played by Frankie Corio) is explored through a holiday they take in Turkey.

The Kildare-born actor comes up against Eden Dambrine for Close, Elliott Crosset Hove for Godland, Pierfrancesco Favino for Nostalgia and Zlatko Buric for Triangle of Sadness.

Directed by Charlotte Wells, the film debuted at Cannes earlier this year and has been receiving critical acclaim ahead of its release on 18 November.

Kenneth Branagh has been nominated in the European Screenwriter category for 2021's Belfast. Branagh won his first Oscar earlier this year for Best Original Screenplay for this same film.

However, he faces stiff competition from Lukas Dhont and Angelo Tijssens for Close, Ali Abbasi and Afshin Kamran Bahrami for Holy Spider and Ruben Östlund for Triangle of Sadness.

The 4,400 members of the European Film Academy will now vote for the winners who will be announced at the European Film Awards ceremony on 10 December 2022.

Previous winners with Irish connections at the awards include 2019's The Favourite, Wolfwalkers and Song of the Sea.