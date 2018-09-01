Petition with 10,000 signatures grows to remove Coleen Nolan from Loose Women panel after fiery reunion with Kim Woodburn

The long-time TV panellist has been accused of bullying 76-year-old Woodburn on Wednesday's edition of the talk show.

Viewers of 'Loose Women' on August 29 saw Celebrity Big Brother star Kim Woodburn storm off after branding presenter Coleen Nolan "lying trash" in an explosive on-air confrontation.

The How Clean Is Your House' host came face-to-face earlier this week with Nolan for the first time since the pair clashed in the CBB house 18 months ago.

Kim, known for her short temper, entered the iconic Channel 5 bungalow in January 2017 and clashed with her housemates from day one.

However, it wasn't until after Woodburn departed the house that she began her feud with Nolan - whom she branded "two-faced" for speaking in the media behind her back.

As things became increasingly heated on-air, Woodburn said: "I'm not going to converse on this show, folks, I know what I went through".

Pointing in Nolan's direction, she continued: "Folks don't always believe this person who sits all demure" - before branding Coleen and her sister Linda, who was also on the panel, as "trash".

She further branded Linda, fellow The Nolans band member alongside her younger sister, as "talentless".

Things took a more emotional turn on the panel when Woodburn began to weep while opening up about her troubled childhood.

She recalled how her experiences had severely affected her during her time on CBB, adding that her housemates' bullying had made "all the memories come back."

With tempers continuing to flare, Kim then stormed off the ITV set - branding Coleen "lying trash" and a "con-artist" in the process.

The show quickly cut to a break, after which Nolan revealed that Woodburn was being calmed down backstage and that she hadn't wanted the interview to end so acrimoniously.

Despite her swift exit on the show and her choice words towards Nolan and her sister, the social media storm that ensued following the episode has seen a number of people side with 76-year-old Woodburn.

A petition, erected on Change.org, alleges that the treatment of Woodburn on the show was unnecessary and an avalanche of harassment.

The appeal, which asks people to sign to remove Nolan from the show, alleges "The treatment of Kim Woodburn by Coleen Nolan on Loose Women today (Wednesday 29 August 2018) was outrageous and should be condemned."

The petition, which at time of writing has 10,827 signatures, declares: "We, the undersigned, demand Coleen Nolan is removed from the Loose Women panel indefinitely for her atrocious act of unprovoked bullying. Say "No" to Nolan!"