REAVEY BROTHERS: Filmmaker documents murder of his three uncles at height of the Troubles

A NEW film based on the true story of the killing of three brothers in their Armagh home at the height of the Troubles will be screened at the Irish Film Institute this week.

On January 4, 1976, Anthony, John-Martin and Brian Reavey were watching TV in their living room in Whitecross when three masked gunmen broke in and opened fire on them.

John-Martin and Brian were killed straight away, while Anthony managed to escape to the bedroom and take cover under a bed.

After searching the house the gunmen found no one else and left.

Moments later badly wounded Anthony crawled to a nearby neighbour’s house to seek help, but he too died in hospital 26 days later due to his injuries.

Reavey Brothers, a short film based on the attack, is being screened across Ireland and Britain this month – telling of the nights that led up to the murders and the night itself.

It has been written and directed by John Reavey, a nephew of the brothers, who describes it as “a story 45 years in the making, finally being told from a modern perspective”.

The young filmmaker claims it’s a story he has waited years to tell.

“I've grown up hearing all about my uncles, and as I got older began dreaming about this story in more and more detail,” he explains.

“I've spent a lifetime imagining how I thought the boys lived their lives.”

For Mr Reavey it was important for a relative to tackle the tragedy, describing his production as “a story told completely from the blood of the family, in a modern approach”.

“Handling something this delicate has been a strongly heart-warming and rewarding process,” he admits.

“During the research period it became clear to me just how much this film meant to not only the community, but to the entire generation which suffered in these times.”

He explained: “Northern Ireland is a small place, and Whitecross is even smaller.

“These stories are never given public recognition - and it's time to shine a light on them. “There are so many stories which have not been told, so many cases which have not been given the respect they deserve.

“I want to pay tribute to not only the three Reavey brothers, but everyone who has suffered from the Troubles, to be remembered forever.”

No one has ever been brought to justice for killing the Reavey siblings, although their brother Eugene Reavey continues to campaign for answers and work with anti-violence related causes.

The Reavey Brothers cast includes Derry Girls’ Dylan Llewellyn as Anthony Reavey, Armagh native Kevin Nugent as Brian Reavey and singer and actor Niall McNamee as John-Martin.

Mr Reavey explained how he recreated the brutal story of his uncles’ deaths for the film.

“The story is real, but with a narrative, the film is based on the true events but certain aspects like names and people have been changed or added to enhance the narrative of the story,” he explained.

“We used real locations that my uncles visited, drank and played at.

“These locations were all truly affected by the Troubles, a lot of them haven’t changed since.

“I've always known I was going to make this film,” he added, “it was always just a matter of when.”

“This story is in my blood, it's part of my story and who I am today.

“Having sat on this story for so long, I wanted to wait until the perfect opportunity for it. “Once I was introduced to the team who would be behind the piece, as well as the lead actor Dylan Llewellyn - I simply knew the time was now.”

The short film, which is 20 minutes long, was funded through a successful crowdfunding campaign, which achieved over £20,000.

It is being screened at the Irish Film Institute in Dublin on February 22 as well as at selected cinemas in Northern Ireland and in London this month.

“We hope as many people, in as many festivals, can enjoy the film and truly learn something from this powerful story,” Mr Reavey said.

“This film should serve as an example of the conflict that is caused when we let our differences divide us.”

For further information or for screening listings click here.