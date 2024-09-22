Return to London Festival opening night

THE Return to London Festival begins on Friday, October 25 with a gala performance from some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians. One of the highlights of the evening will be a performance from Leitrim band Garadice

GARADICE emerged out of the Leitrim Equation Programme, a Leitrim Co. Council residency initiative focused on celebrating, promoting, and developing Leitrim artists. Named after an area in south Leitrim the band consists of four artists with strong Leitrim roots: Eleanor Shanley, Dave Sheridan, Padraig McGovern and John McCartin.

Garadice released their self-titled debut album in 2018, followed by their second album Sanctuary in September 2023. Much of the repertoire on these recordings is from historic and recent sources connected to Co. Leitrim.

The group received a nomination in the ‘Best Folk Group’ category at the 2024 RTÉ folk awards earlier this.

Eleanor Shanley

Vocalist Eleanor Shanley started her musical career as a vocalist with De Dannan, and has gone on to release a number of solo albums, interpreting traditional songs, and also mixing them with other influences such as classical music. Her career has seen her perform and collaborate with Dubliners legend, Ronnie Drew (with whom she recorded two albums), Mike Hanrahan, U2, Sharon Shannon and Donal Lunny. Across her collective projects, Eleanor

Dave Sheridan

Dave Sheridan’s flute playing has been described as ’a highly accomplished free flowing fluid style’. He has recorded with Lúnasa, Dervish, At The Racket and De Danann as well as performing on many occasions with the Sligo based band Téada.

Padraig McGovern

Padraig McGovern, from Ballymagovern in the Cavan-Leitrim border area, was taught by Belturbet piper P.J. Flood and heavily influenced by accordionist Vincent Tighe and the Leitrim researcher and collector Fr. John Quinn. Pádraig has recorded with numerous artists over the past decade, including a duet album with Peter Carberry entitled Forgotten Gems’(2013). His recording of ‘Easter Snow’ and ‘Sally Gally’ with pianist Ryan Molloy was shortlisted in the best folk track category at the 2021 RTE folk awards.

John McCartin

John McCartin began to play the fiddle under the direction of Frank Kelly and later, Maureen Fahy, winning many county and provincial titles as a child. Inspired by bands like Planxty, Dervish and Lunasa John turned his attention to accompaniment. His tonal qualities give Garadice a rich, rounded sound.

THE opening night of Return to London will also feature Tony Linnane, Ėamonn O’Riordan and Conor Connolly as well as The Trad Gathering

Ivy Suite, The Crown Hotel

Friday, October 25 (doors 7.30pm, Tickets £22.50/ £7 U18s)