Return to London Town festival is back with a bustling line-up for 2023

THE Return to London Town Festival is back this month with a bustling line-up of events set to take place over two days in the capital.

Organisers Irish Music and Dance in London (IMDL) have confirmed that the 25th annual festival of traditional Irish music, song and dance will take place from Friday, October 27 to Monday, October 30.

It will feature concerts, album launches, workshops, céilís, sessions and more at venues in and around Cricklewood, north London.

Festival Director Karen Ryan said: “This year we’ve brought together a fantastic programme of wonderful traditional Irish culture - with 22 artists visiting from across 14 counties in Ireland as well as great London-based musicians.”

She added: “The line-up of concerts and album launches holds a cornucopia of talented artists, many of whom will also be teaching workshops and leading sessions over the weekend.

“We are looking forward to welcoming children to our céilí dancing and singing workshops and are also very excited about a new addition to the programme - our Traditional Irish Music Quiz with Mick Mulvey.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming you to Cricklewood – hope you have a fantastic weekend.”

All Festival tickets, including the £40 weekend ticket, are now available to purchase via www.returntolondontown.org

Return to London Town 2023 programme:

Friday 27th October

Evening Concert: Noel Hill and Brian McGrath / The London Lasses / The Trad Gathering

Saturday 28th October

Instrumental Workshops

Children’s Céilí Dancing Workshop

Afternoon Concert: Mairéad and Deirdre Hurley with John Blake / Pádraic Keane, Páraic MacDonnchadha and MacDara Ó Faoiláin / Tara Viscardi and Robert Harvey

Set Dancing Céilí: The Parish Céilí Band with host: Tom Kelleher

Sessions

Evening Concert: John Carty, Michael McGoldrick, Matt Griffin, Michael McCague / Saileóg Ní Cheannabháin and Pádraic Keane / Harry Bradley, James Carty and Libby McCrohan

Sunday 29th October

Instrumental Workshops

Children’s Singing Workshop

Set Dancing Céilí: The Parish Céilí Band with host Tom Kelleher

Sessions

Quiz: Mick Mulvey

Album Launch Event: Sorcha Costello and John Blake / Pádraic Keane, Páraic MacDonnchadha and MacDara Ó Faoiláin / Seán Gavin

Cèilí For All with McCool Trad, calling by William Macken

Monday 30th October

Afternoon Concert: Mary MacNamara, Sorcha Costello and Pete Quinn / Seán Gavin, Mick O’Connor and Peter McAlinden / London Irish Pensioner’s Choir

For tickets and further information click here.