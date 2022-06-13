Robbie Williams announces Dublin date for new arena tour
Entertainment

Robbie Williams announces Dublin date for new arena tour

Robbie Williams has announced a date in Dublin as part of his upcoming tour.

CELEBRATING 25 years of his solo career, Robbie Williams has confirmed he will embark on a new arena tour, which will include one night in Dublin this October.

The eight-night 'XXV' tour will see the former Take That member also play two nights in London, Manchester and Glasgow, as well as one night in Birmingham.

The Dublin concert will be held in the 3Arena on Saturday, 29 October, with tickets going on general sale from 9am on Friday, 17 June.

Williams previously announced his new album will be released on Friday, 9 September, featuring some of his best known hits, recorded with the Metropole Orkest.

The tour kicks off at London's O2 Arena on Sunday, 9 October, finishing with the Dublin gig.

Tickets are priced at €57.65 and will be available for purchase on the Ticketmaster website.

See More: 3Arena, Dublin, Robbie Williams

Related

Snoop Dogg announces huge Dublin gig featuring D12 and Warren G
News 2 years ago

Snoop Dogg announces huge Dublin gig featuring D12 and Warren G

By: Harry Brent

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Elton John announces new Irish date for his last ever tour
Entertainment 2 years ago

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Elton John announces new Irish date for his last ever tour

By: Rachael O'Connor

Celine Dion confirms two concert dates in Dublin next year
News 2 years ago

Celine Dion confirms two concert dates in Dublin next year

By: Harry Brent

Latest

'Talking through his hat': McDonald refutes Brandon Lewis' claim that Protocol legislation will be lawful
News 21 hours ago

'Talking through his hat': McDonald refutes Brandon Lewis' claim that Protocol legislation will be lawful

By: Gerard Donaghy

Jayson Molumby reveals Ireland squad are fully behind manager Stephen Kenny after Nations League win
Sport 23 hours ago

Jayson Molumby reveals Ireland squad are fully behind manager Stephen Kenny after Nations League win

By: Gerard Donaghy

Two men charged after being arrested by police investigating Simon Coveney bomb hoax
News 1 day ago

Two men charged after being arrested by police investigating Simon Coveney bomb hoax

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh
News 1 day ago

Man dies following two-vehicle collision in Co. Fermanagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Report:Ireland finally end the Nations League hoodoo with 3-0 win over Scotland at the Aviva thanks to Michael Obafemi screamer
Sport 1 day ago

Report:Ireland finally end the Nations League hoodoo with 3-0 win over Scotland at the Aviva thanks to Michael Obafemi screamer

By: Conor O'Donoghue