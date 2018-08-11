Sarah Jessica Parker pays poetic farewell to Ireland after flying visit
Entertainment

Sarah Jessica Parker pays poetic farewell to Ireland after flying visit

The former Sex and The City actor has expressed plenty of love for the Emerald Isle.

The 53-year-old has bid farewell to the Irish items she will miss the most on her way back to America.

Parker has been spending time in the Emerald Isle, where she explored in Irish pottery studio Arran Street East and shared her love for Lyon's tea.

The New York native told of the things she will miss most:

'Farewell sultry and fickle skies
Farewell plumes of smoke from chimneys
Farewell ranges emitting the earthy and welcoming smell of turf
Farewell chips and tweed and open smiles
Farewell "marked bags", lamb cutlets and kerrygold
Farewell to the most perfect spuds in all the world. Flowery or waxy. I will miss you most of all.'

