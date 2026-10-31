Shakespeare, with a little Irish spirit

WHEN Peter Lavery left Dublin for film school in London at 21, he had no firm plan to stay.

Seven years later, after making short films and spending three years on his debut feature, he is preparing to share the results with an audience at Hammersmith’s Irish Cultural Centre.

His film, All That Glitters, brings an unusual accomplice into the familiar business of teenage romance: the ghost of William Shakespeare.

Ryan, a teenage boy played by House of the Dragon actor Elliot Grihault, accidentally conjures the Bard to help him secure the role of Romeo in the school play — and, he hopes, win the heart of his own Juliet.

For Lavery, who wrote and directed the comedy romance, the supernatural silliness offered a way into something more substantial.

“Ultimately, it’s a film about love in all its forms, and a young person’s search for meaning,” he says.

He wanted a coming-of-age story that felt both nostalgic and fresh. Putting Shakespeare alongside a modern teenager provided the starting point, but the relationship developed as he wrote.

“The further I got into writing it, the more I discovered the connections between Ryan, the protagonist, and the Bard himself, and how those parallels could take the story beyond its original, slightly farcical premise into something with real heart and depth.”

It was also the sort of film he would have enjoyed while studying for his Leaving Cert: funny and offbeat, offering a way into Shakespeare without talking down to teenagers.

Paul Ready, whose credits include Motherland and Bring Them Down, plays the playwright. Lavery describes him as “dream casting”, bringing both comic skill and a genuine enthusiasm for Shakespeare.

“He completely understood the balance between the comedy and the more poignant aspects of the role.”

Grihault was taking on his first comedic role, while Flo Thompstone makes her feature-film debut as Jasmine. The cast also includes Tim Downie, Mark Lavery, James Craven and Rudi Goodman.

For the director, combining emerging performers with experienced actors created an atmosphere of discovery, backed by considerable experience.

Although shot in England, All That Glitters carries what Lavery calls “Irish DNA”. Post-production took place at First Element in Dublin, while Irish musicians feature on the soundtrack.

That makes December’s screening at the Irish Cultural Centre particularly welcome.

“I know the centre well,” he says. “While I say it’s a British film, we did all of our post-production at First Element in Dublin, and I used music by a bunch of brilliant Irish musicians on the soundtrack, so bringing the film to the ICC to celebrate that is a lovely full-circle moment.”

Lavery will join producer Joe Andrews and Irish actor Mark Lavery, who plays Billy, for a Q&A. Musician Peter Richardson, whose track Villain features in the film, will also perform.

Lavery grew up in Glenageary, near Dún Laoghaire. Creative writing was his favourite part of school, and as a teenager he enjoyed making videos with friends. It took time, however, to recognise how those interests might become a career.

At MetFilm School in Ealing, he initially imagined becoming a cinematographer. He now laughs at the thought, praising his film’s cinematographer, Nicole Atalla, for translating his abstract descriptions into images.

Writing and directing proved the better fit.

An important early influence was Once. Seeing familiar Dublin locations on screen changed his sense of what filmmaking could be.

“Films had always felt like far-away American or British things to me,” he says.

A scene on Killiney Hill, close to where he grew up, made a particular impression.

“Suddenly, film didn’t feel distant or unattainable; it felt tangible, accessible, and right on my doorstep.”

His own film premiered at the Dublin International Film Festival in February.

Ireland, he believes, has a wealth of emerging talent ready to take on greater responsibility. Nevertheless, he recognises that Britain’s larger pool of people can help a low-budget filmmaker find collaborators who connect with a script.

He and Andrews joke that their next project will inevitably be in Ireland — an irony after his move to London to pursue filmmaking.

Given the resources, he would like to make a coming-of-age film set in Dublin during the summer of 2016, drawing partly on his own experiences. It is a personal story he hopes to explore when he feels ready.

For now, one of the most rewarding moments came before All That Glitters reached a public audience.

At a private screening for cast, crew, relatives and friends, his parents, sister and brother-in-law were among those who travelled from Ireland.

After years of decisions, deadlines and imagining how strangers might respond, seeing his family enjoy the finished film brought relief and pride.

“They’re not in the film world at all,” he says of his parents. “So I’m sure they’re still a little baffled as to why they have one son who’s a filmmaker and another who’s an actor!”

Their encouragement helped make the career possible. A line spoken by Jasmine captures the spirit of that support: “Find something you love, and do it until you die.”

Lavery acknowledges the privilege involved in pursuing a creative career. Still, he believes young people should allow themselves to try, without expecting to have everything settled at 18.

His own ambition is straightforward: to keep telling stories and make a living doing work he loves.

All That Glitters screens at the Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith, on Wednesday, December 2, at 7.30pm, followed by a Q&A. Tickets cost £10. Visit irishculturalcentre.co.uk

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