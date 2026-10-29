New CEO appointed at Dublin Airport Authority

DUBLIN Airport Authority (daa) has appointed John Coleman as its new CEO.

Coleman will take up the position, which has a seven-year term, in January 2027, it was confirmed this week.

He is currently CEO of the Land Development Agency (LDA), a position he has held since 2018.

During his time with the LDA he has been responsible for growing the state’s affordable housing developer into one of Ireland’s principal housing development organisations.

“The Board is delighted John is joining daa as CEO following a comprehensive selection process,” daa chairman Gary Owens said.

“His proven track record of engaging with commercial organisations on behalf of the Irish state and seeking innovative solutions that address Ireland’s national needs is especially relevant, as is his experience of building and developing teams,” he added.

Headquartered at Dublin Airport, daa is a state-owned organisation.

“I am honoured and excited to join daa at such an important point in its journey,” Coleman said as his appointment was announced.

“daa plays a unique role in Ireland’s prosperity, underpinning the economic, social and international connectivity on which our country depends,” he added.

“Throughout my career, I have been driven by a belief that strong infrastructure, strong institutions and strong stakeholder partnerships are essential to national progress,” he explained.

“I feel privileged to be joining the talented and dedicated team at daa as we unlock the next phase of growth, strengthen our position as a world-class airports and international aviation business, and continue connecting Ireland with opportunity for decades to come.”

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