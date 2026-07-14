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Afro-Gaelic Beats to bring African and Irish rhythms together in Hammersmith
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Afro-Gaelic Beats to bring African and Irish rhythms together in Hammersmith

A UNIQUE musical collaboration celebrating the shared rhythms of Africa and Ireland is set to take to the stage at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this month.

Afro-Gaelic Beats, curated by Osibisa frontman Gregg Kofi Brown, will see African grooves combine with Irish traditional music in a special concert on Saturday, July 18.

Caz Devine

The performance will feature members of the pioneering Afro-rock band Osibisa alongside leading Irish traditional musicians, blending driving percussion, Celtic melodies, jigs and reels in what organisers describe as an energetic celebration of two rich musical traditions.

John Devine

Brown, who has spent decades performing around the world, is best known as a singer, songwriter and guitarist with Osibisa, whose hit Sunshine Day became an international favourite. During his career he has worked with artists including Sting, Des'ree, Billy Cobham, Stanley Jordan and Patti Austin, while also co-writing Alisha's Billboard No.1 dance hit Baby Talk. More recently he collaborated with Ed Sheeran on the song The River.

Holly Fitz

Away from the stage, Brown has also been recognised for his community work through music, including producing the Damilola Taylor Tribute Album and Concerts and leading music sessions with Action on Disability in Fulham.

Joining Brown for the Hammersmith concert will be Irish multi-instrumentalist John Devine on flute, whistles and uilleann pipes, saxophonist Caz Devine, New York-born Irish fiddler Ali Monaghan and bodhrán player Holly Fitz. They will perform alongside Osibisa musicians Gabriel Yeboah, Ato Roni Amonoo, Awillo, Clare Hirst and Awala.

Gregg Kofi Brown

The event also marks the 20th anniversary of Brown's solo album Gregg Kofi Brown and Friends: Together As One. To mark the occasion, the first 50 people to buy tickets will receive a signed copy of the album, which features guest appearances from Sting, Gabrielle, Des'ree, Billy Cobham, Roachford and Stanley Jordan.

Afro-Gaelic Beats: Saturday, July 18 at the Irish Cultural Centre, 5 Black's Rd, London W6 9DT, Tel: 020 8563 8232.

Click here for further information and tickets.

See More: Afro-Gaelic Beats, Hammersmith, Irish Cultural Centre

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