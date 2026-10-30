Fairwell to Michael De Gabriele, stalwart of the London music scene

MICHAEL DE GABRIELE was a Dublin-born musician and entertainer who spent more than five decades performing Irish folk, country and popular music, becoming a familiar face on London’s Irish entertainment circuit.

Music and performance had been part of Michael’s life from an early age. He was born into a family of professional musicians and entertainers whose theatrical roots stretched back several generations.

His father, Alexander De Gabriele, founded the Shannon Players in 1940, a travelling theatrical company that toured towns and villages throughout Ireland. The company staged full theatrical productions, complete with elaborate scenery and costumes, followed by variety entertainment featuring music, comedy and dance.

Growing up alongside his parents and siblings, Michael spent much of his childhood travelling with the company before attending school in Dublin and later college in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

However, Michael’s passion was always music. As a teenager, he persuaded his father to let him pursue the guitar rather than continue his formal education. His father bought him a guitar and amplifier, and Michael began performing professionally with the family show.

He later played with several bands in Cork before moving to London in the 1960s, aged about 19. His career included performing with bands such as the Green Diamonds, working at holiday camps and touring in Germany, before eventually establishing himself as a solo entertainer, mainly in the London area.

Over the following decades, Michael performed at countless pubs, clubs and dance halls across the capital. These included the Galtymore Dance Hall, the Blarney Club and the Robin Hood, a late-night Irish club where he performed for around 20 years.

He was known for his rich singing voice, extensive repertoire of Irish folk and country songs, and seemingly endless supply of jokes, stories and general knowledge. He had a natural ability to connect with audiences from all walks of life.

Michael continued performing professionally at pubs and events until around the age of 70, but never truly retired from entertaining. Music remained central to his life, and he continued playing guitar and performing for friends, family and residents at his retirement community in Hertfordshire until shortly before his illness.

He was an entertainer to the very end.

His son Christopher told The Irish Post: “Away from the stage, Michael was a much-loved husband to the late Maria. He was also a father of three sons, and was always a devoted grandfather. Apart from his music, people will remember him for his kindness, humour and his distinctive, deep Irish speaking voice.”

Michael passed away on October 16, 2026, just one week after celebrating his 82nd birthday.

His funeral will take place on Wednesday, November 11 at 10.30am at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire.

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