Chief Constable ‘delighted’ as second series of PSNI documentary set to air
Entertainment

Chief Constable ‘delighted’ as second series of PSNI documentary set to air

SERIES two of the PSNI documentary 'Peelers' is set to air next month.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said he is “delighted” to see it return as it gives the public a “valuable and unfiltered insight into the demands of modern policing in Northern Ireland”.

The first series of ‘Peelers: The PSNI for Real’ aired in April, it follows the officers and staff of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Series two will begin on Wednesday, November 11.

“The first series gave the public a valuable and unfiltered insight into the demands of modern policing in Northern Ireland,” Chief Constable Boutcher said.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher

“It reflected the professionalism, courage and compassion shown by our officers and staff as they respond to people in crisis, protect communities and deal with often complex and challenging circumstances,” he added.

“I am certain that Series Two will continue to give the public that ‘fly on the wall’ insight into policing in Northern Ireland.”

The police chief went on to thank all the officers and staff who have taken part in the show.

“I recognise that this was not a straightforward decision, particularly given the enduring threat faced by many of our people,” he said.

The cast of Peelers

“Their willingness to share their experiences has helped increase public understanding of the realities of frontline policing.”

He added: “As we mark the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s 25th anniversary, the new series offers a further opportunity to reflect on the contribution policing makes to communities across Northern Ireland and on the people who deliver that service every day.

“As with Series One, we hope that Series Two will reinforce the vital relationship between the police and all the communities we serve every day.”

Chief Constable Boutcher is also hopeful that the show will inspired viewers to join the force.

“The new series also comes at an important time for recruitment,” he said.

“We are currently seeking new student officers from all backgrounds and communities, people with integrity, compassion and a willingness to learn who want to make a meaningful difference,” he added.

“Policing is more than a job. It is a vocation, offering the chance to serve alongside communities throughout Northern Ireland, build trust and confidence, and help keep people safe.

“I hope the series will encourage people to consider a career with the Police Service of Northern Ireland. We want to be representative of the communities we serve and to be an employer of choice for people from every background.”

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See More: PSNI, Peelers

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