Irish Coast guard orders 38 new search and rescue boats in major fleet overhaul

SOME 38 new search and rescue boats have been ordered by the Irish Coast Guard as part of a major fleet renewal project.

Two contracts have been awarded to Zodiac Milpro for the design, construction and delivery of the new vessels, which is being funded under the Irish Coast Guard’s Stewardship – Leading Together Transformation Programme.

“This significant investment will strengthen Ireland’s maritime search and rescue capability and support Coast Guard operations around the coastline for years to come,” a spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard explained.

The contracts will see 21 new Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) and 17 Inshore Rescue Boats (IRBs) delivered to coast guard units across the country, at a cost of roughly €14m.

“This contract award demonstrates the Government’s commitment to investing in and enhancing our maritime search and rescue service,” Seán Canney, Ireland’s Minister of State with responsibility for the Irish Coast Guard, said today.

“The new Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats and Inshore Rescue Boats will provide enhanced capability and resilience ensuring that Irish Coast Guard units are equipped to meet the challenges of the future,” he added.

“The process to renew our rescue assets has benefitted from ongoing input from Irish Coast Guard volunteers and staff under the Stewardship – Leading Together Transformation Programme and I look forward to seeing the new vessels enter service and serve coastal communities into the future.”

The first vessels are expected to be delivered in 2027, with subsequent deliveries scheduled on a phased basis through to 2031.

For those who volunteer to provide the coast guard service, the new boats will make their job safer.

“As volunteers, we rely on our boats whenever we answer a call out for assistance in challenging weather and sea conditions,” Boat Crew Member with Schull Coast Guard Unit, Mark McCarthy said today.

“The design for the new generation of Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats and Inshore Rescue Boats incorporates the experience of Irish Coast Guard units around the country.

“These new vessels will help ensure we can continue to respond safely and effectively when people need our assistance most.”

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