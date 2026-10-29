Investment of €1m to promote Irish beef across UK and EU

IRELAND is investing €1m in marketing Irish beef across the UK and EU this autumn.

The funds will be spent specifically to promote Irish steak in the UK, Belgium and Italy and stewing cuts in the Netherlands.

“Bord Bia is investing almost €1 million in a targeted beef promotion campaign across Europe and the UK this autumn to support demand for Irish beef at a time of heightened inflationary pressures and continued cost-of-living challenges,” Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said.

“Recognising the pressures facing both consumers and the beef sector, these activities are designed to reinforce the value and quality credentials of Irish beef and drive retail sales across key export markets.”

The funding has been allocated to cover the costs of trade and consumer advertising.

In the UK, Bord Bia is promoting Irish steaks with key retail partners, including an organic Irish beef promotion with a leading online retailer, the organisation has confirmed.

In Belgium, the campaign features on prominent food magazine and retail media outlets, while in Italy a fully integrated marketing programme, promoting Irish Grass Fed Beef, combines outdoor advertising in Milan with advertising on television, in retail media and with leading retailers.

The Dutch campaign includes collaborations with multiple retailers and key consumer influencers, as well as an extensive digital campaign across multiple platforms.

Twelve Irish beef and sheep farmers travelled to Paris with Bord Bia to attend SIAL last week, which is the world’s largest food and drink tradeshow.

The trip was aimed at providing farmers with a “unique opportunity to see first-hand how Ireland's livestock sector is represented on the global stage” a Bord Bia spokesperson explained.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Noel Grealish, T.D. is also attending SIAL, meeting with key French and Dutch customers of Irish beef.

"Ireland's success as a global exporter of food and drink is built on the quality and sustainability credentials delivered by our farmers every day,” he said. “Events such as SIAL are an important opportunity to demonstrate those strengths to customers from around the world and reinforce Ireland's position as a trusted supplier of premium food products."

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