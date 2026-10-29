Ireland claims the ‘home of Halloween’ title

A TOURISM campaign launched this month sees Ireland claim the title of being the ‘Home of Halloween’.

Launched by Tourism Ireland ahead of the big day, their ‘Home of Halloween’ message will tell the story of the nation’s Halloween story to viewers across the globe.

“Halloween is a proud part of our cultural heritage on the island of Ireland,” Alice Mansergh, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said.

“Samhain traditions stretching back 2,000 years live on in communities and festivals,” she explained.

“Our ancestors marked the changing of the seasons and a time they believed the veil between this world and the other world thinned. Costumes were worn as a disguise from the spirits.

“The first jack-o'- lanterns were turnips rather than pumpkins.

“Those migrating to North America brought these traditions with them, and adapted them, and Halloween now has a global profile.

“We say there's no better place to experience it than Ireland, Home of Halloween.”

Tourism Ireland is sharing Ireland's Halloween story through an extensive programme of global broadcast, publicity, digital and travel trade activity this month.

The campaign focuses on Ireland's ancient Samhain traditions, Halloween festivals and autumn experiences.

It will run across Great Britain, the US, Canada, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries.

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