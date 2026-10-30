Brothers bring Irish-Nigerian family story to Hammersmith

THE LIVES of two brothers, and the grief of those who survived them, are at the heart of a performance coming to the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith on Thursday, November 12.

STORM – An Irish-Nigerian Family Story brings together poet and playwright Gabriel Gbadamosi and his brother David to remember their older brother Storm, a gay, Black, Irish man, and their younger brother Nick.

Using poetry, family photographs, film and live music, Gabriel and David tell the story of their family’s life in London and beyond. They remember Storm’s courage, energy and capacity for love, and the devastating effect his death had on Nick.

The evening draws on the brothers’ memories of growing up in an Irish-Nigerian family, exploring questions of identity and belonging alongside the humour, affection and difficulties of family life. It also offers a personal account of Black-Irish experience in Britain.

Rosalind Scanlon, cultural director of the Irish Cultural Centre, said: “There is something profoundly moving about STORM, the love between the brothers, the courage to tell their family’s story.”

Gabriel Gbadamosi’s novel Vauxhall, published in 2013, won the Tibor Jones Pageturner Prize and the award for Best International Novel at the Sharjah Book Fair. A former presenter of BBC Radio 3’s arts and ideas programme Night Waves, he is also the founding editor of WritersMosaic.

David Gbadamosi is a writer and retired teacher living in Paris. His own branch of the family now includes Irish-Nigerian-French daughters and grandchildren, whom he encourages to be “wild and free”.

Live music will come from Nessan and Eoin of the Quiery Brothers, alongside Gary Lilburn and friends.

The production team includes theatre director Jonathan Meth, a lecturer in cultural policy at Goldsmiths and director of The Fence network of European playwrights, and Northern Irish artist and theatre designer Jonathan Armour.

Together, the performers use the family’s words, pictures and music to recall Storm and Nick as brothers, placing their lives and relationships at the centre of the evening.

An Irish Nigerian Family Story, Irish Cultural Centre, Hammersmith, Thursday, November 12, 2026, 7:30pm — tickets £10.

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