Sibling Irish producers share 'excitement' as new reality TV show It’s a Scouse Life hits screens

A NEW reality TV show documenting the glamorous lives of a bunch of Liverpool-based socialites will get its premiere this evening.

It’s a Scouse Life’ is produced by Irish brothers Simon and Warren Atkins.

The Mayo-born pair are television producers who won an Emmy Award earlier this year for their work on the US version of The Traitors.

Over 15 years in the industry the siblings from Castlebar have worked on some of the biggest shows in the UK and in the US, including Strictly Come Dancing, Married At First Sight, The Voice, First Dates, The Bachelor, Celebs Go Dating and I Kissed A Boy.

Today they see their latest series launch on Channel 4, which will look at the highs and lows of one interwoven group of metropolitan Merseysiders as they juggle relationships, friendships and business in one of Europe’s most buzzing and distinctive cities.

The show will air on Channel 4 and be repeated on E4.

“I’m so excited to be working with Channel 4 and the city of Liverpool to bring this reality project to our screens showcasing modern Liverpool in all its glory with an inspiring cast of young and ambitious Scousers,” showrunner Simon Atkins said.

“We’re sure E4 viewers will enjoy the authentic access to some of the young lives and loves in and around L1.”

And there’s more to come from the siblings as their second new series Destination X is set to launch on BBC One in 2025.

Merging fantasy with reality, their adventure competition series follows contestants as they embark on the road trip of a lifetime but have no idea where they are.

In order to win, they must figure out their mystery locations.

Once they're on the blacked-out Destination X bus, the journey transforms into a real-life board game with challenges designed to offer clues as to their location.

At the end of each episode, contestants must guess where they are, with the furthest from the actual location forced to leave the competition.

“This epic series turns the whole of Europe into a board game,” producer Warren Atkins said.

“It’s going to be one big adventure as we take the contestants on the journey of a lifetime where everything is not as it seems.”