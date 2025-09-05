Ten Mins With...Gary Lawlor from The Druids

THE DRUIDS, a folk band made up of four members from Co. Wexford and Co. Kildare have announced a short British tour in October

This week, the band's Gary Lawlor took time out to talk to The Irish Post...

What are you up to?

I’m currently drinking a mug of Barry’s tae getting some new songs ready for the weekend’s shows.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

The Lonesome Boatman is one that still resonates dearly with me. It’s the way it starts. Haunting.

Which musician or singer has most influenced you?

I would have to say Luke Kelly. He was so powerful and passionate, made me fall in love with ballad songs from a young age.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

I’m currently listening to a band called Beluga Lagoon — absolutely brilliant listen. I love Dan McCabe’s music, Christy Moore and of course The Wolfe Tones.

What are your Irish roots?

Born and raised in a village called Clane, Co. Kildare, 100% a Lilywhite.

What are your favourite lyrics?

Shane MacGowan — “You’re the measure of my dreams.” WOW, incredible lyrics. He was a master.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

I have to say Kildare or I’d be lynched, but Donegal has a place in my heart. The green and peace you feel there is incredible.

What has been your favourite venue?

The Moat Theatre, Naas. It’s such a special place, captures all that we are about.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Yes, it’s called The Big Book. Absolutely changed my life for the better.

Which living person do you most admire?

I have to say I admire my partner — she works her backside off for her kids and always seems to have things in order.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

Hard work. You only get out of anything what you put in. If you work hard, you can make a living at anything you do.

What would be your motto?

Enjoy life, be easy on yourself and stay humble.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

“Easy does it!” So true.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My guitar — had it nearly 15 years and it’s like my child.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

Peace, and the people of Clane won’t be beaten. Up our Road!

...and the worst?

Too many houses — we lost our village.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Stay humble and keep everything in the day. One day at a time is so important to me.

What do you believe in?

Staying present and keeping faith in the simple things.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Wow, the song Bohemian Rhapsody — absolutely mind-blowing.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

Music, and of course Celtic — although Kildare GAA would run them close. If Kildare won Sam, I’d retire a happy camper.

The Druids — British tour dates:

Friday, October 17:

The Greyfriars, Gordon Rd, Thorneywood, Nottingham NG3 2LG

Saturday, October 18:

St Patricks Irish Centre Leamington Spa UK, Lemington Spa

Sunday October 19:

Liverpool Irish Centre , 6 Boundary Lane, Liverpool

www.thedruids.ie/shows