Ten minutes with Etaoin

LONDON-based Waterford singer-songwriter Etaoin has just released her soulful rendition of Wizzard's classic Xmas anthem I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day as well as the song Pale Damp Cheeks.

What are you up to?

I’m just back from doing a festival in Italy and doing my headline London show! Super excited because my Christmas song has just been released

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Iris by the Goo Goo Dolls, Holocene by Bon Iver, Nana by the 1975.

Which musician has most influenced you?

I’d say Tracy Chapman has been a big influence for me. I love the way she tells stories in her lyrics. I also am a big Taylor Swift fan. I work closely with Jimmy from Picture This and he’s had a huge influence on me too. I’ve learned so much from him, he’s brilliant.

Who would be in your ideal band?

Me, Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver and Tracy Chapman.

How did you get started in music?

I started by playing traditional music as a child, I heard Taylor swift’s music on the radio and started writing my own songs at age 13. At 18 I cold called a studio near me and asked to record a song - I recorded my song Pale Damp Cheeks there. That’s the recording that’s out now. I then got signed by Universal Music!

Irish roots?

My mother is from Waterford and my father is from a mix of Cork and Wexford! I grew up singing in the Dungarvan seisúns in summer. Brilliant craic.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Vertifo by Griff, Speechless by James TW, I’m Different Now by Rosie Darling, Love is Embarrassing by Olivia Rodrigo!

What song being played at a party would make you leave immediately?

Hahahaha not much would make me leave a party! Once I’m out and dancing I’m out for the night!

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

The Comeragh Mountains in Waterford. Also a massive fan of the Gap of Dunloe in Killarney

What would be your motto?

People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.

Mozart or Martin Hayes?

Martin Hayes every time!!!

Which living person do you most admire?

My parents. They’ve given so much to me over the years and have encouraged and supported me for every minute of it. I’m very lucky to have them.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Saoirse Ronan I hope!

Who will you thank in your Grammy award acceptance speech?

The fans, my parents, Jimmy from Picture This, the amazing team at Universal Music, my lawyer, my close friends and anyone who has had any hand in the journey.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My Lowden guitar and my poetry books.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I live in London. There are countless opportunities, something is happening every day and night. There is a buzz about London and surprisingly it’s actually a very small world over here.

. . . . and the worst?

The lack of countryside and community. I miss the mountains and the friendly faces that you see back home in Waterford. Most of my family live in Waterford and I miss them terribly.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

If you want something to happen, you have to go and make it happen. My cousin Siun told me this as a teenager and it’s stuck with me ever since.

What gives you the greatest laugh?

My brother or my uncle William Walsh! Both brilliant craic o be around. I’m also a massive fan of comedian Kevin Bridges

What do you believe in?

Kindness, love, God and spreading good energy. Giving just to give and not expecting anything in return.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

I love Sunflowers by Vincent van Gogh. I find van Gogh so interesting.

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My family, my dog, and my friends. I feel like the greatest love of my life is still to come.