Ten Minutes with Peter Byrne

Dublin-born Peter Byrne is an internationally renowned multi award winning artist. He will be taking his orchestral tribute to Neil Diamond: Classical Neil Diamond to Ireland in August and September

What are you up to?

Preparing for my Classical Neil Diamond tour of Australia and Ireland 13 shows with 5 different symphony orchestras.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

The prologue from the opening number on the Hot August Night album: five minutes of violins, cellos violas and double basses playing an extraordinary piece of music that leads into Crunchy Granola Suite by Neil Diamond. Every time I stand side of stage listening to prologue I get goosebumps before I come on.

How did you get started in music?

Thanks to the Furey brothers who gave me an opportunity to sing on stage when I was 19 at the Wexford Inn in Dublin.

Where are you from?

Born in Drimnagh and raised there for 20 years then moved to Palmerstown for another 5 until moving to Sydney Australia where I live with my wife and family.

Have you a favourite all-time singer / band?

Frank Sinatra the crooner. I never get tired of his effortless voice, have to admit Michael Bublé comes a close second.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

I turned 60 a couple of years ago and had a play list put together of all the great songs of the year I was born.

What’s your favourite film?

The Lord of the Rings series of movies.

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

I have a few, but being a Dublin boy I never get tired of Dublin city and its history. But I do love the Ring of Kerry and a good climb up the Wicklow Mountains.

Have you a book that has been a major influence on you?

Matthew McConaughey Green Light. I have listened to it twice now. Very powerful life story. Which living person do you most admire?

My wife is one of the strongest people I know, she has been through so much in her life and only looks out for the people around her.

Which trait in others do you most admire?

To be more academic, I was never studious in school. I would love to have had the ability to study and go to university.

What would be your motto?

Live today, look forward to tomorrow.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?

It’s an old one — but treat everyone the same way you would like to be treated.

Have you a favourite quote from a song?

"Did you ever read about a frog who dreamed of being a king. And then became one." (From I Am, I Said)

What books are on your bedside table at the minute?

I use audio books so I have just finished an autobiography called Shantaram — a novel by Gregory David Roberts, in which a convicted Australian bank robber and heroin addict escapes from prison.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My Everly Brothers J180 acoustic guitar. I bought it 32 years ago for my first Neil Diamond show; it's the same model that Neil used.

What’s best thing about where you live?

The peace and quiet, great restaurants and golf courses

.. . . . and the worst?

In my line of work travelling home takes such a long time where we live, but when you are home, you know you are home.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Never go a day without telling the people you care about that you love them.

What do you believe in?

I believe that the more mistakes we make in our lives the more we will learn. I still make mistakes.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Has to be the Mona Lisa.

Who is the greatest love of your life?

My wife and children, I would do anything for them.

Peter Byrne will be appearing at:

Helix, Dublin – August 31

Gleneagle, Killarney – September 6

Theatre Royal, Castlebar – September 7