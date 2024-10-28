Ten Minutes with Sean McGuinness of the Dublin City Ramblers

The Dublin City Ramblers are celebrating over 50 years in the music industry with a concert at Vicar Street, Dublin on November 10, 2024

Also on the bill is the Sea of Change Choir — fifty women who are all cancer survivors.

Sean answered some of our questions

What are you up to, Sean?

At the moment I’m on my annual bus tour of Ireland with thirty American friends. This year we’ll be visiting locations in the south Kerry and Cork.

Which piece of music sends shivers down your spine?

The score from the musical Les Misérables never fails to move me, no matter how many times I've heard it. I saw the stage performance four times in one month while it was playing in Dublin.

Which musicians have influenced you most?

My parents, first of all, and the late, great Barney McKenna.

Was music part of your upbringing?

Absolutely. My mother graduated the London College of Music. My father was a three-time All Ireland Champion dancer. An interesting side note: My father’s dance partner back in the 1930’s, Mrs. Mitchell, was the mother of Jim and Gay Mitchell, two TDs in the past.

What’s on your smartphone playlist?

Lots of Irish musicians and bands; folk singers, especially Judy Collins, my favourite. I had the pleasure of meeting her when she performed with Dan Williams at Vicar Street. We will be performing at Vicar Street November 10.

What’s your favourite place in Ireland?

Dublin. I had a great upbringing in the Liberties. On a side note, Terry Woods of The Pogues, Jim Lockhart of Horslips, and myself were in the same class at Basin Lane James’ Street School.

Which living person do you most admire?

The Irish Paralympic team and all others with similar challenges. Their achievements are awe-inspiring. To do what they do under such challenging circumstances is amazing and humbling.

What traits do you most admire in others?

Kindness, a sense of humour, generosity and honesty.

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious?

My late wife’s wedding ring and her favourite pieces of jewellery.

What’s the best thing about where you live?

I have great neighbours of all ages. I love watching neighbourhood children playing on the green.

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Take care of your health! I had some wild times early on in my career and it’s a miracle I’m still alive.

What do you believe in?

I believe in God and my religion. I believe in being generous and kind to others. Not everybody is as fortunate as I have been.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

My favourite painting is Wheat Field with Crows'You could sense Van Gogh’s inner turmoil.

Who is the love of your life?

Breda Creavy McGuinness, my deceased wife, and both of our families.