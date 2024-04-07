Ten Minutes with singer, songwriter and playwright Asa Murphy
Entertainment

Ten Minutes with singer, songwriter and playwright Asa Murphy

Asa Murphy

Liverpool-based writer, musician, broadcaster and playwright Asa Murphy. With stage musicals such as Buddy Holly Lives, and Mack The Knife and Asa is currently on tour with my show Irish Annie's.

Asa Murphy and Ricky Tomlinson

Wbat are you up to?

I’m busy with Annie’s Bar. It’s set in an Irish family bar in Liverpool. We’ve just returned from a tour of Ireland and Scotland. One of our pub regulars Ricky Tomlinson (from the Royle Family) came with us!

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

She by Charles Aznavour

Which musicians have most influenced you?

Buddy Holly and Tony Bennett

How did you get started in music?

Doing my apprenticeship singing for in the pubs and clubs in Liverpool.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Vince Gill and Finbar Furey

What song being played at a party would make you leave immediately?

Any rave music

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Kerry

What would be your motto?

Energy follows thought.

Which living person do you most admire?

My Cork-born Da.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Cillian Murphy (keep it in the family!)

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

Care worker

What's the worst piece of advice you've been given this year?

Buy cryptocurrency

Have you a favourite line from a song?

"The greatest thing that you will ever learn is to love and be loved in return"  (Nature Boy)

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My Gibson J200 guitar

What’s the best thing about where you live?

My neighbours

. . .  . and the worst?

Traffic

What gives you the greatest laugh?

My brothers and friends

What do you believe in?

People and kindness

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Van Gogh's sunflowers

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife Kelly and my children Shea and Poppy

See More: Liverpool, Liverpool Irish

Related

Ten minutes with Jack Byrne
Entertainment 2 months ago

Ten minutes with Jack Byrne

By: Irish Post

In his own words — theatre director John Maguire
Entertainment 1 year ago

In his own words — theatre director John Maguire

By: Irish Post

Ireland reveals six potential Eurovision entries
Entertainment 1 year ago

Ireland reveals six potential Eurovision entries

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Ten Minutes with Dublin singer-songwriter Karl McConnon
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Minutes with Dublin singer-songwriter Karl McConnon

By: Irish Post

Man charged with murder as family pay tribute to 'much-loved mother'
News 2 days ago

Man charged with murder as family pay tribute to 'much-loved mother'

By: Fiona Audley

Met Éireann names Storm Kathleen as gale force winds set to hit Ireland
News 2 days ago

Met Éireann names Storm Kathleen as gale force winds set to hit Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Swimming enthusiasts urged to have their say as new funding for outdoor facilities announced
News 3 days ago

Swimming enthusiasts urged to have their say as new funding for outdoor facilities announced

By: Fiona Audley

Cannabis worth over €1m found concealed in van carrying water and garden furniture from UK to Dublin
News 3 days ago

Cannabis worth over €1m found concealed in van carrying water and garden furniture from UK to Dublin

By: Fiona Audley