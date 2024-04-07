Ten Minutes with singer, songwriter and playwright Asa Murphy

Liverpool-based writer, musician, broadcaster and playwright Asa Murphy. With stage musicals such as Buddy Holly Lives, and Mack The Knife and Asa is currently on tour with my show Irish Annie's.

Wbat are you up to?

I’m busy with Annie’s Bar. It’s set in an Irish family bar in Liverpool. We’ve just returned from a tour of Ireland and Scotland. One of our pub regulars Ricky Tomlinson (from the Royle Family) came with us!

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

She by Charles Aznavour

Which musicians have most influenced you?

Buddy Holly and Tony Bennett

How did you get started in music?

Doing my apprenticeship singing for in the pubs and clubs in Liverpool.

What’s on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Vince Gill and Finbar Furey

What song being played at a party would make you leave immediately?

Any rave music

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

Kerry

What would be your motto?

Energy follows thought.

Which living person do you most admire?

My Cork-born Da.

Who will act you when they make a film of your life?

Cillian Murphy (keep it in the family!)

If you weren’t a musician what other job would you be really good at?

Care worker

What's the worst piece of advice you've been given this year?

Buy cryptocurrency

Have you a favourite line from a song?

"The greatest thing that you will ever learn is to love and be loved in return" (Nature Boy)

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

My Gibson J200 guitar

What’s the best thing about where you live?

My neighbours

. . . . and the worst?

Traffic

What gives you the greatest laugh?

My brothers and friends

What do you believe in?

People and kindness

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Van Gogh's sunflowers

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

My wife Kelly and my children Shea and Poppy