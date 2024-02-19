Ten minutes with singer / songwriter George Murphy

George Murphy is a singer / songwriter from the Dublin suburb of Beaumount.

Aged 17 he signed to Sony Ireland and his debut album Dreamed A Dream. went to No.1 in the Irish charts and went on to gain triple platinum status. Possessed of one of the most distinctive voices in Irish music, he has a new album out this month.

Which piece of music always sends a shiver down your spine?

Bridge over Troubled Water. Not that it’s my favourite song in the world but it is one that has the wow factor for me every time I hear it

Which musician has most influenced you?

There are many to choose from Bob Dylan, John Lennon but I would hold Christy Dignam in such high regard. An incredible front man, very humble, down to earth — a working class hero.

Who would be in your ideal band?

I kinda feel I have the ideal band now in The Rising Sons because I am greedy enough to want 8 musicians and striking a balance between folk, trad and rock & roll with electric/bass guitars, percussion and a whole host of Irish traditional instruments. I feel spoilt to have so much at my disposal

How did you get started in music?

My father is a singer and has been since he was a teenager. I grew up listening to him with his bands over the years.

What's on your smartphone playlist at the minute?

Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, Aslan, The Dubliners,

Football or art galleries?

Definitely Football. Huge fan of Man Utd though we aren’t a great watch the last few years

What is your favourite place in Ireland?

I have a lot of places I adore but I find the atmosphere and nights out in Galway to always be great craic.

Which living person do you most admire?

That would have to be my fiancée Fiona. Remarkable woman, parent, role model and has supported me to get to where I am trying to go.

If you weren't a musician what other job would you be really good at?

I am currently trying my hand at acting, I've always wanted to perform and music has allowed me to do that but perhaps in some sense I would've preferred the acting. Its always been an itch I've wanted to scratch

Have you a favourite line from a song?

"Life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans" John Lennon (Beautiful Boy)

In terms of inanimate objects, what is your most precious possession?

I would probably have to say my first guitar. It’s retired now, and gathering dust but I learned how to play on it and done my first big shows with it so it's part of my musical history now .

What’s the greatest lesson life has taught you?

Similarly to my favourite line from a song it's that life doesn't wait around for any of us. I'm pushing 40 but I still feel 20 in my head... it can be scary growing older but it increases your ambitions to achieve your goals and to live your life to the fullest

What do you believe in?

I believe in surrounding yourself with good people in order to find happiness, success and harmony in your life. I am blessed to have a great family, great friends who are also workmates... though we do our best for it not to feel like work and we’re good at that too.

What do you consider the greatest work of art?

Tough one as many things can be described as art. I mean for me the artistry of Lionel Messi with a football and what he can do, has done and continues to do is breathtaking

Who/what is the greatest love of your life?

The who is easy - my fiancée and my children - the what? Music and Football

George's next gigs:

Wed 28th February 2023 - Ulster Hall, Belfast

Fri 15th March 2023 - Wexford Opera House

Sat 27th April 2023 - Millennium Forum, Derry

Sat 11th May 2023 - Vicar Street, Dublin